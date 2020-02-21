ATLANTIC CITY — In a district where more than 40 languages are spoken by students, a new school board member is pushing for more cultural recognition.
On Friday, Atlantic City schools celebrated for the first time International Mother Language Day, a day of appreciation of the worlds’ languages.
Subrata Chowdhury, an immigrant from Bangladesh who was elected to the Atlantic City Board of Education in November, was instrumental is pushing the district to recognize the day this year.
“We came here just to give better futures for our kids. It doesn’t mean they should forget the roots of their mother language,” Chowdhury said.
The day was recognized by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) in November 1999 and is celebrated all over the globe.
Chowdhury said if the day is celebrated in schools, it leads to greater cultural understanding and unity between students.
“They will know how to respect the others cultures and they can grow up together in a harmonious relationship,” he said.
A letter from Superintendent Barry Caldwell about the day posted on the school website addresses the community in a variety of different languages.
“Good morning, buenos días, صباح الخير, mirëmëngjes, shuprobhat, zǎoān, mamaste, 안녕하십니까, Buongiorno, Dzień dobry, Bom Dia, Magandang umaga po, صبح بخير, Chào buổi sang, Günaydın,” the letter starts.
“The day encourages nations to give importance to native languages to preserve cultural identity. Did you know that 62.4% of the Atlantic City School District school population comes from a home where one of 41 languages other than English or in addition to English is spoken?” the letter reads
Caldwell said International Mother Language Day is an opportunity to celebrate that diversity of language and suggested students could say “hi” or “good morning” in their native language during morning announcements, teach a greet to their class, show cartoons in other languages than English, organize a cultural activity, or display native writing styles.
