ATLANTIC CITY — Superintendent Barry Caldwell announced Thursday that schools in the district will be closed to students Friday in preparation for possible future shutdowns due to the new coronavirus.

“We’re closing school tomorrow for students only. Staff will be coming in for an essential planning day. We’re planning in the event that there is an emergency school closing in the state of New Jersey and we would have to provide remote home instruction,” Caldwell said.

In addition to Friday, the district is moving another professional development day from next Thursday to Monday for more preparation.

Caldwell said students should expect to return to school Tuesday.

The district’s planning will include preparation of Chromebooks for all the students to complete work in the event of a closing for up to 30 days. Caldwell said the district plans to operate the business office and feed the students if a closing is necessary.

He emphasized there are no known cases of COVID-19 in the area at this time.

