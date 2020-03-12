ATLANTIC CITY — Superintendent Barry Caldwell announced Thursday that schools in the district will be closed to students Friday in preparation for possible future shutdowns due to the new coronavirus.
“We’re closing school tomorrow for students only. Staff will be coming in for an essential planning day. We’re planning in the event that there is an emergency school closing in the state of New Jersey and we would have to provide remote home instruction,” Caldwell said.
In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, school sporting events have been postponed, fans banne…
In addition to Friday, the district is moving another professional development day from next Thursday to Monday for more preparation.
Caldwell said students should expect to return to school Tuesday.
The district’s planning will include preparation of Chromebooks for all the students to complete work in the event of a closing for up to 30 days. Caldwell said the district plans to operate the business office and feed the students if a closing is necessary.
He emphasized there are no known cases of COVID-19 in the area at this time.
Gov. Murphy recommends cancelling all events of 250 or more people
Governor Phil Murphy Thursday recommended that all events of 250 or more people in New Jersey — including concerts, parades and sporting events — be cancelled to "flatten the curve" of COVID-19 cases.
For all events still being held, Murphy said, state officials encourage attendees to practice common sense hygiene, like washing hands routinely. They also suggest that people who do not feel well stay home, and that everyone try to maintain a six-foot distance from others.
“Our frontline efforts right now must be to aggressively mitigate the potential for exposure and further spread. We are taking this step because social distancing works," Murphy said in the statement. "It is our best chance to ‘flatten the curve’ and mitigate the chance of rapid spread, so we can respond to this public health emergency in an even more focused manner.”
Atlantic City St. Patrick's Day Parade
Mayor Marty Small Sr. announced this afternoon that the Parade, scheduled for Saturday at 1 p.m., has been cancelled.
'Guys and Dolls' at Holy Spirit High School
Due to rising concerns around COVID-19, Holy Spirit has decided to cancel/postpone a dress rehearsal scheduled for Sunday.
The school will update if it reschedules the event.
Somers Point non-school-related activities
Somers Point School District is limiting after-hours usage to school-sponsored activities only until further notice, effective immediately. This includes Coach Woody’s Saturday Basketball Camp.
Margaret Mace School afterschool activities
Margaret Mace School in North Wildwood has postponed sporting events and large afterschool events until further notice. This includes Thursday's volleyball game against St. Mary's of Vineland.
Stockton University events
The following previously announced public events at Stockton University have been canceled:
• March 14: Pinelands Short Course at Galloway campus
• March 14: Aunt Mary Pat at Dante Hall in Atlantic City
• March 15: Lines on the Pines at the Galloway campus
• March 22: Bay Atlantic Symphony at the Performing Arts Center
• March 24: Cape Atlantic Regional College Fair
• March 27: The Byrne Brothers at the Performing Arts Center
• March 28: Pirates of Penzance at the Performing Arts Center
• April 2: Stockton Chamber Players at the Performing Arts Center
• April 3: Think Pink Floyd at the Performing Arts Center
• All Spring Break athletic field trips
Adam Sandler at Hard Rock
Hey you guys. We've been looking forward to this upcoming tour for a long time but after a lot of thought we have decided to postpone the March dates. Health officials say that large gatherings should be avoided to help stop or prevent the spread of the coronavirus, so we will—— Adam Sandler (@AdamSandler) March 11, 2020
Adam Sandler's March 14 show at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City has been postponed. No new date is listed on the venue's website.
Avalon’s Shop-A-Holics event
Originally scheduled for March 12-14 at The Princeton and The Whitebrier in Avalon, the “Avalon Shop-A-Holics Weekend” has been canceled due to the spread of COVID-19. It will not be rescheduled.
Air Force Band Concert in Ocean City
The current tour of the brass ensemble of the U.S. Air Force Heritage of America Band, including a free show that had been scheduled for March 15 at the Ocean City Music Pier, has been canceled. The city hopes to reschedule the performance at a later date.
Lines on the Pines
The event was scheduled for Sunday at Stockton University.
Reception for HERstory exhibit at Noyes Arts Garage
The reception for the African American Heritage Museum of Southern NJ exhibit, entitled Talking About HERstory, which focuses on dozens of African American South Jersey women, has been postponed from Friday to 1 to 2 p.m. April 11 in the Noyes Arts Garage of Stockton University, 2200 Fairmount Ave., Atlantic City.
United States Air Force Heritage Brass Concert postponed
The free concert of the United States Air Force Heritage Brass of the USAF Heritage of American Band, originally scheduled for Saturday, March 14, at the Landis Theater in Vineland, has been postponed. They will reschedule all of the band's New Jersey concert dates, and further information will be forthcoming when that happens.
New Jersey Special Olympics basketball championships
The New Jersey Special Olympics basketball championships scheduled to be played in the Wildwoods March 28-29 has been canceled due to coronavirus concerns
Cage Fury Fighting Championships at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino
🚨 CFFC 82 POSTPONED 🚨 pic.twitter.com/odKCEg3Yhf— Cage Fury Fighting Championships (CFFC) (@CFFCMMA) March 12, 2020
North Wildwood 2020 St. Patrick’s Day Ceremony & Parade
Based on the recommendation provided by New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy during today’s press conference regarding the status if the spread of COVID-19 (coronavirus) throughput the state, the North Wildwood Ceremony & Parade scheduled for this Saturday, March 14 is hereby cancelled.
“Safety for our residents and visitors is paramount, and based on the President’s press conference last night, as well as the governor’s press conference today, I find it to be in the city’s best interest for the safety of our residents to cancel the 2020 St. Patrick’s Day Ceremony/Parade,” said Mayor Patrick Rosenello.
Sea Isle City's St. Patrick's Day Parade is postponed
SEA ISLE CITY - The Shriner's Hospital benefit that was scheduled to take place on Friday at KIX-McNutley's on 63 Street has been postponed until April 17.
Sea Isle City's 2020 Saint Patrick's Day Parade, which was originally scheduled for Saturday, has been postponed until April 18.
Additional information about events taking place in Sea Isle City has been placed at visitsicnj.com
St. Patrick's Day Parade canceled in North Wildwood
NORTH WILDWOOD - The St. Patrick's Day celebration and parade, which was supposed to start at 11:30 a.m. Saturday at City Hall, has been canceled. Participants were to include VFW Color Guard, Vietnam Veterans of America, Irish Pipe Brigade, Emerald Society and Miss North Wildwood.
