ATLANTIC CITY — “First we have to put the fingers together, so we put a pin through these two pieces,” third-grade student David Valentine said as he pointed to a joint on the 3-D printed hand.
David, 8, carefully went over each step in the process of assembling the prosthetic. He and his peers at the Dr. Martin Luther King School had been practicing for the last week in preparation for assembling the real prosthetic that is being sent to a 26-year-old woman in the Philippines who was born without a right hand.
STEM instructor Jason Holmstrom is using the school’s new makerspace to combine STEM with service learning in this first-time collaboration with e-NABLE, an international online community of volunteers working to help those missing appendages have access to prosthetics.
"The social aspect of it is to help somebody on a global scale that has a disability," Holmstrom said. "Bringing it into the school for the purpose of exposing the kids to engineering concepts with a degree of social awareness, and just to give them a chance to something that’s completely different."
Vice Principal Cherise Burroughs said that the project teaches the children science, but also empathy.
“Being able to connect with someone that they’ve never met or never seen that lives somewhere else, but you are a part of helping that person, to me is just a beautiful thing, so I’m grateful for that,” said Burroughs.
The students had printed several practice hands on a 3-D printer in the makerspace using plans provided for free through e-Nable's open source platform.
Holmstrom said that prosthetics like the one the students were assembling Thursday can cost $30,000 through the traditional methods.
“But if you get somebody that’s coordinating with other people, you break that down to a $200 price part,” he said.
The pieces the students were assembling were printed by a volunteer Joe Ferrell, a healthcare manager from Washington state, and shipped to Atlantic City last week. Holmstrom said he hoped to finish up the hand this week and have it in the mail to the Philippines by the weekend.
Thursday was the big day.
“This is the real deal,” David said, showing the more than 60 pieces of shiny, cooper-colored plastic, pins, and rubber bands they would piece together to create the hand.
Third-grade student Hannah Eck, 9, carefully threaded thick string through each finger which allows the hand to move while David and his classmate, Alexzander Montplier, 8, used the already assembled plastic hands to demonstrate how they can grip items.
The students were excited.
“I feel awesome. I like helping people,” David said.
Through a grant to purchase another 3-D printer, Holmstrom hopes to create many more of the prosthetic pieces to be donated to people in need around the world with the help of all of the kindergarten through third-grade students in the Martin Luther King School.