ATLANTIC CITY — After 27 years in the district, Superintendent Barry Caldwell announced he plans to retire at the end of his contract next year during Tuesday’s school board meeting.
Caldwell, 54, of Galloway Township, made the announcement at the start of the regular meeting to echoes of “congratulations” from board members. Board Solicitor Tracy Riley read Caldwell’s retirement letter into the record.
After Caldwell’s announcement, board member Al Thomas asked for board President John Devlin and Caldwell to come to an understanding on a transition to a new school chief.
PLEASANTVILLE — Local school board member Sharnell Morgan has withdrawn from the upcoming Ci…
“There is nothing I would not do for this district. This district has given me so much, given my family so much,” Caldwell said. “In the event that this district calls upon me and they need me, I will be there.”
Caldwell started in the Atlantic City School District as the director of transportation and moved through the ranks. He was promoted from assistant superintendent to the school chief position in July 2017. He took over as interim superintendent in April of that year after previous interim Superintendent Paul Spaventa’s two-year contract expired.
In his letter, Caldwell said it was “time to transition to the next generation of exceptional educational leaders.”
“Please understand, I am committed and determined to continue to meet the district’s goals and objectives during this unprecedented period in our nation’s history, through the end of my employment contract,” he wrote.
Caldwell said some of his biggest accomplishments in the district have been overseeing the construction of several new school buildings and the high school’s new football field. He said he was also very proud of helping to bring safety and security to the district with the creation of a comprehensive emergency management plan and guiding the district from a financial crisis in 2015 to “sound financial footing” this school year.
“No. 1 is to guide the district to this unprecedented pandemic and this school closure, making sure our students continue to be safe and well educated remotely,” Caldwell said. “Our staff is doing a great job with respect to remote instruction, continuing to feed our students and leading our students through an unprecedented crisis.”
Before he leaves his post, Caldwell said he has one more goal: helping the district purchase a new administration building.
For only the fourth time in more than 100 years, the New Jersey Education Association’s annu…
In addition, Caldwell announced that Atlantic City’s 2020-21 budget was passed by Atlantic County Superintendent Robert Bumpus after initially failing to be passed by the board at its May 5 public hearing. The $198.6 million budget includes a flat general fund tax levy of $81.9 million for the fourth year in a row, and a nearly flat debt service levy of $5.8 million.
The board also approved a resolution to contract a vendor for an alternative education program for the district. This resolution will create an alternative middle and high school for Atlantic City and surrounding districts in October or November of next school year.
According to discussion during the workshop session of the meeting, about 50 seats would be dedicated for Atlantic City students, and the district is also expecting the participation of the Pleasantville and Greater Egg Harbor Regional school districts. Assistant Superintendent Sherry Yahn said the district would not be spending any more funds for this school than it had for participation in the Atlantic County Alternative High School, and may even achieve a savings and better educational outcomes.
Earlier this year, it was revealed that the three districts had pulled out of the Atlantic County Alternative High School, forcing the school to close.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.