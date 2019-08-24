Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — From the various military contributions of Atlantic City residents to the mafia-laced history of Ducktown to the emergence of the city's "gay-borhood," Atlantic City historian Levi Fox's guided history tours will delve into the city's past.
On consecutive Sundays in September, Stockton University's Office of Continuing Studies "walking tour series" will explore three of Atlantic City's neighborhoods – Chelsea, Ducktown, and the “Orange Loop.”
The tours will be led by Fox, a Stockton adjunct professor, and run from 10 a.m. to noon. Participants should wear walking shoes and bring a water bottle, as each tour will cover between two to three miles of parks, city streets, and boardwalk.
