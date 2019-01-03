Responding to the federally declared epidemic of youth vaping, Atlantic County will host a forum to teach about e-cigarette use, vaping and JUULing next week.
Kim Burns, southern regional coordinator for Tobacco Free for a Healthy NJ, will present “Don’t Get Vaped In” 6:30-7:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 10 at the Hammonton branch of the Atlantic County Library, 451 Egg Harbor Road.
Unicorn Puke. Space Rockz. Kaptain Peanut Butter Crunch.
Although traditional tobacco use among teens is at a historical low, federal data show that e-cigarettes are the most used product among middle and high school student smokers.
There are various forms of e-cigarettes including the very popular JUUL device, which is small and resembles a USB drive for a computer. E-cigarettes use liquid cartridges that contain dozens of hazardous chemicals, although they can be less dangerous than traditional cigarettes.
The Los Angeles Times reported last month that the proportion of high school seniors nationwide who are vaping nearly doubled in the past year.
For more information or to schedule a future presentation, contact Kathryn Saxton-Granato at 609-645-7700, ext. 4507 or email granato_kathryn@aclink.org.