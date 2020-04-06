BASS RIVER TOWNSHIP — Students from Bass River Township will attend Little Egg Harbor Schools next year as financial and academic challenges have crippled the district’s ability to operate.
“The Bass River School District, once known as The New Gretna School, has a long and special history in our community, and this decision was incredibly difficult for all involved. Staff, including myself, are Bass River alumni,” Superintendent Siobhan Grayson wrote in a memo to families on April 2, which is also posted on the district website.
The Press has reached out to Grayson, who was not immediately available Monday for comment.
The decision to enter into an agreement with Little Egg Harbor Township was reached at a March 25 school board meeting and will go into effect on July 1. The formal agreement has yet to be a finalized.
“Since the time that I arrived at Bass River in October of 2018, I was aware that our district was faced with academic achievement challenges and soon learned the vastness of the financial challenges. I have shared my growing concerns with the district’s inability to remain operational,” Grayson wrote.
Bass River Township, located in Burlington County, is already one of several elementary sending districts to Pinelands Regional, which operates both the middle and high schools in Little Egg Harbor Township in neighboring Ocean County.
Pinelands and Little Egg Harbor share a superintendent, Melissa McCooley, and a business administrator, Nick Brown, as well as several other services. Bass River Township’s business administrator is also shared with Pinelands Regional.
Reached by phone Monday, McCooley said Little Egg Harbor’s school board approved the send-receive agreement unanimously.
“Little Egg Harbor is welcoming them with open arms,” McCooley said.
She said that there will be no financial impact on Little Egg Harbor Township from the agreement, and that Bass River Township will see an immediate savings. The agreement calls for Bass River to send tuition per student to Little Egg Harbor for approximately 80 students next year.
In addition, the township already has positions available for all of the certified staff, as well as support staff coming from Bass River. Paraprofessionals, or aides, will be given priority hiring and McCooley anticipates several positions will be available. Grayson will not be joining Little Egg Harbor Township’s staff, McCooley said.
In its budget presentation for this year, Bass River Township said it does not have the revenue to continue operating, which necessitated the feasibility study last year on whether to close the school. The 45,299-square-foot building has the capacity to house 205 students, but enrollment is less than half that. At the end of last year, there were 24 total employees in the district.
Bass River has been losing both enrollment and state aid over the last few years, and has made several reductions in staff, but it hasn’t been enough to keep up with rising costs. In addition, the district’s tax base has also shrunk.
This year’s budget was about $2.4 million. The proposed budget for next year is about $2 million, with a $400,000 or 26% reduction in the tax levy.
Grayson wrote that she will be hosting virtual parent meetings in the coming weeks to seek input, answer questions and address concerns regarding the transition.
McCooley said the situation with Bass River is unique and not indicative of any future changes to sending and receiving relationships between Pinelands, Eagleswood or Tuckerton school districts.
