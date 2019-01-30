TRENTON — The fate of the test formerly known as PARCC remains up in the air as a vote in Senate committee to amend graduation requirements related to standardized tests was delayed Monday.
The bill, introduced last week by Senate Education Chairwoman M. Teresa Ruiz, would amend the state law to allow for more than one standardized assessment to be used as a requirement for high school graduation and eliminates a requirement that the test be administered in 11th grade.
The bill was in response to a recent state Appellate Court ruling that invalidated the Department of Education’s 2016 changes to its graduation standards, Ruiz said during Monday’s budget and appropriations committee.
In its opinion issued Dec. 31, 2018, the court said the amended standards violated state law by requiring multiple tests in different grade levels instead of one test in 11th grade.
Following the decision, state administration made a motion to the court requesting that students who had already partially or fully met the assessment requirements would be exempt, according to court documents.
“The court’s invalidation of those requirements without the inclusion of a stopgap measure leaves these students, particularly the current seniors, in a state of limbo,” a brief in support of the motion reads.
A stay was issued by the court on its opinion so it can decide the motion.
On Monday, the Senate budget and appropriations committee did not vote on the bill as scheduled at the request of the governor's office, according to a recording of the committee meeting available on the state legislative website.
During a statement on the holding of the bill, Ruiz said the state Board of Education had recently agreed on a certain pathway forward in regard to state assessments this year following a "very passionate" conversation that involved many stakeholders.
She said that the proposed bill would codify what the state board had voted on and protect students who may be affected by the court’s decision.
“Unfortunately, certain stakeholder groups like to take advantage of the opportunities that arise to use this to pummel their conversation for long-term mission changes,” Ruiz said. “There isn’t anything in this bill that pulls the wool over anyone’s eyes. We’re not changing the course of where we want to move to with curriculum and next generation assessment exams.”
After the bill was introduced last week, David Sciarra, executive director of the Education Law Center, one of the appellants in the case, asked Sen. President Steve Sweeney, D-Salem, Gloucester and Cumberland, in an open letter to allow public comment on the proposed legislation.
“The bill would also change the very standard for a diploma from ‘basic skills all students must possess to function politically, economically and socially in a democratic society’ to a vague and undefined ‘college and career readiness’ standard,” Sciarra wrote.
He said the bill has far reaching affects, putting in place “new and unclear mandates for high school graduation for the classes of 2021 and thereafter.”
“If adopted, the bill would leave current sophomores and freshmen without any certainty of the graduation requirements for their classes,” Sciarra wrote.
New Jersey School Boards Association spokesman Frank Belluscio said the advocacy organization supports the proposed bill and indicated so at the committee hearing Monday in Trenton.
“NJSBA supports the concept of a state graduation exam, as well as alternative methods of assessment (including portfolio assessment), and we have expressed this viewpoint to the State Board of Education as it considers revised regulation on standards and assessment. However, we remain concerned about the gap resulting from the Appellate Division’s ruling, and feel that Sen. Ruiz’ bill would have remedied the situation,” Belluscio said Tuesday in an emailed statement.
New Jersey Education Association spokesman Steven Baker said that the state union for educators and support staff is still reviewing the proposed bill, but has concerns about its long-term effects.
"While the court made the right ruling in December, it created a difficult situation for students preparing to graduate. Everyone recognizes that we need to deal with that immediate need so that those students aren’t harmed or disadvantaged in any way. If that immediate issue can be resolved by the court, even temporarily, that would be a relief to those students and their families,” Baker said in an emailed statement.
Baker said the NJEA is working with education stakeholder groups to address its concerns so “students can have clear, understandable and educationally appropriate graduation requirements.”