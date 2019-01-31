A bill to create a campus sexual assault commission was unanimously approved Thursday by the state Senate.
The legislation now heads to the Assembly for consideration.
In the face of the #MeToo movement and following allegations from several current and former Stockton University students of sexual assault on and off campus, the bill would establish a 12-person commission to study and evaluate emerging issues, policies and practices regarding campus sexual assault. The panel, which would meet at least quarterly, would include experts, stakeholders, members of the public and at least one campus sexual assault survivor.
“Sexual assault violence is a widespread social problem that needs to be dealt with head on,” said state Sen. Chris Brown, R-Atlantic, a bill co-sponsor. “Mothers and fathers all over New Jersey send their children to college expecting them to be safe, which is why we need to do everything possible to protect our families’ loved ones from predators.”
The bill was also sponsored by Senate Higher Education Committee Chairwoman Sandra Cunningham and Senate Minority Leader Tom Kean Jr.
“Given the national climate, it is of the utmost importance that we hold our institutions accountable and protect our students,” said Cunningham, D-Hudson. “As we continue working to ameliorate campus sexual assault, it is important we track the impact of our policies and look for ways to improve upon them.”
Brown said it was “heartbreaking and simply unacceptable that women continue to be assaulted on campus.”
Experts agree sexual violence on college campuses is a pervasive problem. However, the exact prevalence of sexual assault on college campuses is hard to pin down due to varying data collection efforts and low reporting rates.
According to the National Sexual Violence Resource Center, 20 percent to 25 percent of college women and 15 percent of college men are victims of forced sex during their time in college.
The Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network estimates that, among undergraduates, 23 percent of women and 5 percent of men experience rape or sexual assault.
Brown cited 138 reported rapes at New Jersey's four-year colleges and universities in 2016, according to news reports.
“Enough already, we’ve reached a crisis level where the state needs to take immediate action and prepare a comprehensive plan to put an end to the violence,” Brown said.
If the bill is passed, the commission would organize no later than 60 days from the effective date of the bill’s enactment.