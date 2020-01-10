Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
A subscription is required to continue reading.
Thank you for reading PressofAtlanticCity.com. If you are a current subscriber you are granted an all-access pass to the website and digital newspaper replica. Please click Sign Up or Login to activate your digital access. If not, please click Sign Up to subscribe and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information, or you can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles.
Thank you for reading PressofAtlanticCity.com. Please click Get Started. If you are a current subscriber you are granted an all-access pass to the website and digital newspaper replica. If not, we ask that you purchase a subscription and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information, or you can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles.
Thank you for Reading.
We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for Reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading PressofAtlanticCity.com. If you are a current subscriber you are granted an all-access pass to the website and digital newspaper replica. Please click Sign Up or Login to activate your digital access. If not, please click Sign Up to subscribe and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information, or you can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles.
A subscription is required to continue reading.
Thank you for reading PressofAtlanticCity.com. Please click Get Started. If you are a current subscriber you are granted an all-access pass to the website and digital newspaper replica. If not, we ask that you purchase a subscription and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information, or you can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
A bill that would require schools to administer an annual depression screening for middle and high school students is making its way through the state Assembly.
The legislation, written to address a rise of teen depression and suicide, cleared the Assembly Appropriations Committee on Monday.
If the screening tool indicates a particular student may be experiencing depression, their parent or guardian would be notified and encouraged to share the results with a primary care physician for further evaluation and diagnosis.
Sign up for MORNING KICKSTART plus other valuable EMAIL NEWSLETTERS and never miss out on the latest in news, entertainment, weather, and sports.
VIEW & SUBSCRIBE HERE
In addition, relevant state departments would collect and analyze non-identifying data from the screening process to identify statewide trends concerning teenage depression. The data would be used to help develop school and community-based initiatives to address teen depression.
The bill goes to the Assembly speaker for further consideration.
GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — Belhaven Middle School student Annie Semet said she has an “obsession” w…
Bill would crack down on hazing in school
Legislation to crack down on hazing in colleges and schools was approved by the Senate Budget and Appropriations Committee.
The bill would increase penalties for hazing activities resulting in injury. The measure also expands the list of activities that constitute hazing and establishes immunity for an individual who reports hazing to emergency services, remains on the scene and cooperates with responders.
The Timothy J. Piazza Law is named for a Penn State University sophomore from Readington, Hunterdon County, who died during a fraternity hazing in 2017.
Cape May County announces ‘My County’ poster contest
The 28th annual “My County” poster contest is now open to fourth grade students in Cape May County, Sheriff Robert Nolan, Clerk Rita Marie Fulginiti and Surrogate Dean R. Marcolongo announced.
The objective is for the student to depict his or her concept of what is unique about Cape May County and how it relates to county government in an effort to bring awareness of the function of county government to fourth graders, who study the topic as part of their curriculum.
Twelve winning posters will be selected by a panel of judges. The winning posters will be displayed in the courthouse lobby in April to commemorate County Government Month and will be featured on a 2021 color poster calendar distributed to the winners and 2021 fourth grade class.
All twelve winners will receive a tote filled with items and a personalized mug.
First place winner will also receive a $100 gift card plus a pizza party with their homeroom classmates, and second and third place winners will each receive a $500 gift card.
MIDDLE TOWNSHIP — John Glenn became the first American to orbit the Earth in 1962, the same …
Holly City Family Success Center hosting family strengthening program
The Holly City Family Success Center in Millville is hosting a free, interactive family strengthening program Wednesdays through July.
The program will be from 5:30 to 7 p.m. beginning in January at the center, 21 E. Main St., Rear Suite.
The activities are free and open to all interested families. Family communication skills and relationship building are the program’s goals, but fun is the theme with dinner, activities and fun packs for participating families.
Families that complete eight or more sessions receive a $100 gift card.
PLEASANTVILLE — The Pleasantville School District is investigating a cyber security incident…
New Jersey Teen Media Contest celebrates family
Teens across the state can begin submitting entries for the 25th annual New Jersey Teen Media Contest hosted by the state Department of Human Services and highlighting its mission to support families.
The contest is open to all New Jersey middle and high school-aged students through March 11.
This year’s challenge to teens is to illustrate through art a valuable life lesson or moment they will never forget. This year, the contest will accept entries in the hand-painted, hand-drawn and written word categories.
All entries must be postmarked no later than March 11. Winners will be selected in first, second and third places in both the middle and high school groups, for each of the two entry categories, with each receiving a prize package at an awards ceremony in May.
Winning entries will be included in the 2021 Office of Child Support Calendar and be placed on display in the Statehouse in Trenton shortly after the awards event.
I began covering South Jersey in 2008 after graduating from Rowan University with a degree in journalism. I joined The Press in 2015. In 2013, I was awarded a NJPA award for feature writing as a reporter for The Current of Hamilton Township.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.