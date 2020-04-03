Each year since 2004, students have worn blue and gathered outside to blow bubbles on April 2, World Autism Awareness Day.
This year, because schools are closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, organizers have found ways to continue the tradition from home.
“Lower Township Elementary will always celebrate Autism Awareness every April,” said Lower Township Superintendent Jeff Samaniego. “With all things considering, I asked two of my guidance counselors to come up with some different ideas for today's Autism Awareness Celebration.”
He said counselors Sherri Boyle and Amanda Dillon created a flyer with activities celebrating with or without bubbles, and the entire district was asked to go outside their homes at the same time to blow bubbles.
The Blow Bubbles 4 Autism event, which has roots in Ventnor with Faces 4 Autism founder Isabelle Mosca, asks participants to blow bubbles in unison for support and awareness of those with autism.
Most local districts are doing the same, and they are posting photos and videos of their celebrations on their respective social media pages.
“We are all in a time of flux and adaptation to our routines. This was a perfect example of how we can take something that was hopeful and turn it into something much more positive for our community,” Mosca said. “I really think a lot of the families enjoyed doing it at home yesterday and they continue to do it all month, actually.”
Little Egg Harbor Township is hosting an Autism Acceptance Spirit Week starting Monday.
“Each day has a different theme, and we are inviting families to participate in our theme for each day,” special education teacher Rich DiMauro said. “We are starting off Monday with encouraging families to blow bubbles from their homes to continue the April tradition.”
Other days include completing a puzzle as a family Wednesday and wearing blue Thursday.
Atlantic County Special Services Superintendent Phil Guenther said that although the school participates every year in person, giving the event an online presence may have a greater impact.
“It will be more of a social media presence this year with everyone posting things online and certainly focusing on that event, as there aren’t many distractions at this time,” he said.
Mosca said the videos and photos being posted online are heartwarming. She has had a lot of schools reach out to let her know they planned to continue to promote Blow Bubbles despite the shutdown.
She said Faces 4 Autism changed its focus slightly this year, in recognition of the pandemic, to ask people to blow bubbles for the world. She has noticed a more international presence this year.
“It’s beautiful to see people from different countries using the hashtag and sharing their bubbles with the world,” Mosca said. “I just think that knowing that this has become part of the yearly celebrations of students in all districts all over the world has been a wonderful and positive way to spread awareness and acceptance for our families over the years.”
Blow Bubbles 4 Autism at OC Primary School
Ocean City primary students , Elise Venturi,7, Keira Limthicum,6, and Grace Kane,7, simultaneously blew bubbles for Autism Awareness Day and the national Blow Bubbles 4 Autism event. Each year, schools take part in the event, which has roots in Ventnor with Faces 4 Autism founder Isabelle Mosca, by blowing bubbles in unison. April 2, 2019 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
Blow Bubbles 4 Autism at OC Primary School
Ocean City Primary School students prepare to blow bubbles Tuesday.
Blow Bubbles 4 Autism at OC Primary School
Ocean City primary students , Elise Venturi,7, Keira Limthicum,6, and Grace Kane,7, simultaneously blew bubbles for Autism Awareness Day and the national Blow Bubbles 4 Autism event. Each year, schools take part in the event, which has roots in Ventnor with Faces 4 Autism founder Isabelle Mosca, by blowing bubbles in unison. April 2, 2019 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
Blow Bubbles 4 Autism at OC Primary School
Ocean City Primary students simultaneously blew bubbles for Autism Awareness Day and the national Blow Bubbles 4 Autism event. Each year, schools take part in the event, which has roots in Ventnor with Faces 4 Autism founder Isabelle Mosca, by blowing bubbles in unison. April 2, 2019 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
Blow Bubbles 4 Autism at OC Primary School
Francesca Pittaluga,7, spinning with bubble wand at the event. Ocean City primary students simultaneously blew bubbles for Autism Awareness Day and the national Blow Bubbles 4 Autism event. Each year, schools take part in the event, which has roots in Ventnor with Faces 4 Autism founder Isabelle Mosca, by blowing bubbles in unison. April 2, 2019 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
Blow Bubbles 4 Autism at OC Primary School
Ashley Garcia,7, blowing bubbles at the event. Ocean City primary students simultaneously blew bubbles for Autism Awareness Day and the national Blow Bubbles 4 Autism event. Each year, schools take part in the event, which has roots in Ventnor with Faces 4 Autism founder Isabelle Mosca, by blowing bubbles in unison. April 2, 2019 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
Blow Bubbles 4 Autism at OC Primary School
Sam Gayles,6, blowing with bubble wand at the event. Ocean City primary students simultaneously blew bubbles for Autism Awareness Day and the national Blow Bubbles 4 Autism event. Each year, schools take part in the event, which has roots in Ventnor with Faces 4 Autism founder Isabelle Mosca, by blowing bubbles in unison. April 2, 2019 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
Blow Bubbles 4 Autism at OC Primary School
Sam Gayles,6, blowing with bubble wand at the event. Ocean City primary students simultaneously blew bubbles for Autism Awareness Day and the national Blow Bubbles 4 Autism event. Each year, schools take part in the event, which has roots in Ventnor with Faces 4 Autism founder Isabelle Mosca, by blowing bubbles in unison. April 2, 2019 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
Blow Bubbles 4 Autism at OC Primary School
First grader Evee Grundler,7, and other Ocean City Primary students simultaneously blew bubbles for Autism Awareness Day and the national Blow Bubbles 4 Autism event. Each year, schools take part in the event, which has roots in Ventnor with Faces 4 Autism founder Isabelle Mosca, by blowing bubbles in unison. April 2, 2019 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
BUBBLES KIDS CHOICE (1).JPG
The Kids Choice Academy on Washington Avenue in Egg Harbor Township participates in Bubbles 4 Autism on World Autism Awareness Day Tuesday, April 2, 2019.
BUBBLES KIDS CHOICE (2).JPG
The Kids Choice Academy on Washington Avenue in Egg Harbor Township participates in Bubbles 4 Autism on World Autism Awareness Day Tuesday, April 2, 2019.
BUBBLES KIDS CHOICE (3).JPG
The Kids Choice Academy on Washington Avenue in Egg Harbor Township comes together to blow bubbles as a group.
BUBBLES KIDS CHOICE (4).JPG
The Kids Choice Academy on Washington Avenue in Egg Harbor Township participates in Bubbles 4 Autism on World Autism Awareness Day Tuesday, April 2, 2019.
BUBBLES KIDS CHOICE (5).JPG
The Kids Choice Academy on Washington Avenue in Egg Harbor Township participates in Bubbles 4 Autism on World Autism Awareness Day Tuesday, April 2, 2019.
BUBBLES KIDS CHOICE (6).JPG
The Kids Choice Academy on Washington Avenue in Egg Harbor Township participates in Bubbles 4 Autism on World Autism Awareness Day Tuesday, April 2, 2019.
BUBBLES KIDS CHOICE (7).JPG
The Kids Choice Academy on Washington Avenue in Egg Harbor Township participates in Bubbles 4 Autism on World Autism Awareness Day Tuesday, April 2, 2019.
BUBBLES KIDS CHOICE (8).JPG
The Kids Choice Academy on Washington Avenue in Egg Harbor Township participates in Bubbles 4 Autism on World Autism Awareness Day Tuesday, April 2, 2019.
BUBBLES KIDS CHOICE (9).JPG
The Kids Choice Academy on Washington Avenue in Egg Harbor Township participates in Bubbles 4 Autism on World Autism Awareness Day Tuesday, April 2, 2019.
BUBBLES KIDS CHOICE (10).JPG
The Kids Choice Academy on Washington Avenue in Egg Harbor Township participates in Bubbles 4 Autism on World Autism Awareness Day Tuesday, April 2, 2019.
BUBBLES KIDS CHOICE (11).JPG
The Kids Choice Academy on Washington Avenue in Egg Harbor Township participates in Bubbles 4 Autism on World Autism Awareness Day Tuesday, April 2, 2019.
BUBBLES KIDS CHOICE (12).JPG
The Kids Choice Academy on Washington Avenue in Egg Harbor Township participates in Bubbles 4 Autism on World Autism Awareness Day Tuesday, April 2, 2019.
BUBBLES KIDS CHOICE (13).JPG
The Kids Choice Academy on Washington Avenue in Egg Harbor Township participates in Bubbles 4 Autism on World Autism Awareness Day Tuesday, April 2, 2019.
BUBBLES KIDS CHOICE (14).JPG
The Kids Choice Academy on Washington Avenue in Egg Harbor Township participates in Bubbles 4 Autism on World Autism Awareness Day Tuesday, April 2, 2019.
BUBBLES KIDS CHOICE (15).JPG
The Kids Choice Academy on Washington Avenue in Egg Harbor Township participates in Bubbles 4 Autism on World Autism Awareness Day Tuesday, April 2, 2019.
Blow Bubbles 4 Autism at MLK School
Eli Gbayee, of Atlantic City, helps Noami Mendoza, 7, and Lucero Cuadrado blow bubbles at the MLK School in Atlantic City.
Blow Bubbles 4 Autism at MLK School
Pat Tweedle and Atlantic City Mayor Frank Gilliam blew bubbles with MLK students, who simultaneously blew bubbles for Autism Awareness Day and the national Blow Bubbles 4 Autism event. Each year, schools take part in the event, which has roots in Ventnor with Faces 4 Autism founder Isabelle Mosca, by blowing bubbles in unison. April 2, 2019 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
Blow Bubbles 4 Autism at MLK School
MLK students, who simultaneously blew bubbles for Autism Awareness Day and the national Blow Bubbles 4 Autism event. Each year, schools take part in the event, which has roots in Ventnor with Faces 4 Autism founder Isabelle Mosca, by blowing bubbles in unison. April 2, 2019 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
Blow Bubbles 4 Autism at MLK School
MLK students, who simultaneously blew bubbles for Autism Awareness Day and the national Blow Bubbles 4 Autism event. Each year, schools take part in the event, which has roots in Ventnor with Faces 4 Autism founder Isabelle Mosca, by blowing bubbles in unison. April 2, 2019 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
Blow Bubbles 4 Autism at MLK School
Muhammad Henderson, 9, blows a few big ones at the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. School in Atlantic City.
Blow Bubbles 4 Autism at MLK School
MLK students, who simultaneously blew bubbles for Autism Awareness Day and the national Blow Bubbles 4 Autism event. Each year, schools take part in the event, which has roots in Ventnor with Faces 4 Autism founder Isabelle Mosca, by blowing bubbles in unison. April 2, 2019 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
Blow Bubbles 4 Autism at MLK School
Pat Tweedle blew bubbles with MLK students, who simultaneously blew bubbles for Autism Awareness Day and the national Blow Bubbles 4 Autism event. Each year, schools take part in the event, which has roots in Ventnor with Faces 4 Autism founder Isabelle Mosca, by blowing bubbles in unison. April 2, 2019 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
Blow Bubbles 4 Autism at MLK School
Pat Tweedle and Atlantic City Mayor Frank Gilliam blew bubbles with MLK students, who simultaneously blew bubbles for Autism Awareness Day and the national Blow Bubbles 4 Autism event. Each year, schools take part in the event, which has roots in Ventnor with Faces 4 Autism founder Isabelle Mosca, by blowing bubbles in unison. April 2, 2019 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
autism awareness REPOLLET 2.jpg
As part of Autism Awareness Day, New Jersey Education Commissioner Lamont O. Repollet gives remarks to an assembly of students outside the Triangle Elementary School, Hillsborough Township. Repollet was visiting the school to tour their classrooms for children with autism and to take part in a Walk for Autism. The genesis for the event was from a “Passion Project” assignment done by fourth-grade student Bella Ruh, standing immediately beside the commissioner. Bella’s project focused on increasing autism awareness, and staff at the school helped bring the ideas to life with the autism-awareness program.
autism awareness REPOLLET.jpg
As part of Autism Awareness Day on Tuesday, Lamont O. Repollet, New Jersey Commissioner of Education, visited self-contained classrooms at Triangle Elementary School, Hillsborough Township. Commissioner Repollet is seated, talking with Ariel Biviano, the student with the tiara. Also seated is Viktoria Wargo (Viktoria Wargo), special education student. Standing to the right is state Sen. Christopher “Kip” Bateman.
New Jersey Department of Education / provided
BUBBLES ABSECON (1).PNG
Fifth through eighth grade students participate in Bubbles for Autism Tuesday, April 2 at the Emma C. Attales Middle School in Absecon. The bubbles were donated to us by the local PTO.
BUBBLES ABSECON (2).PNG
Fifth through eighth grade students participate in Bubbles for Autism Tuesday, April 2 at the Emma C. Attales Middle School in Absecon. The bubbles were donated to us by the local PTO.
Bubbles HESS (1).JPG
Students from the Hess Educational Complex in Hamilton Township participate in Bubbles for Autism on World Autism Awareness Day Tuesday, April 2.
Bubbles HESS (2).JPG
Students from the Hess Educational Complex in Hamilton Township participate in Bubbles for Autism on World Autism Awareness Day Tuesday, April 2.
Bubbles HESS (3).JPG
Students from the Hess Educational Complex in Hamilton Township participate in Bubbles for Autism on World Autism Awareness Day Tuesday, April 2.
Bubbles HESS (4).JPG
Students from the Hess Educational Complex in Hamilton Township participate in Bubbles for Autism on World Autism Awareness Day Tuesday, April 2.
Bubbles HESS (5).JPG
Students from the Hess Educational Complex in Hamilton Township participate in Bubbles for Autism on World Autism Awareness Day Tuesday, April 2.
Bubbles HESS (6).JPG
Students from the Hess Educational Complex in Hamilton Township participate in Bubbles for Autism on World Autism Awareness Day Tuesday, April 2.
Bubbles HESS (7).JPG
Students from the Hess Educational Complex in Hamilton Township participate in Bubbles for Autism on World Autism Awareness Day Tuesday, April 2.
BUBBLES HESS (8).JPG
Students from the Hess Educational Complex in Hamilton Township participate in Bubbles for Autism on World Autism Awareness Day Tuesday, April 2.
BUBBLES HESS (9).JPG
Students from the Hess Educational Complex in Hamilton Township participate in Bubbles for Autism on World Autism Awareness Day Tuesday, April 2.
BUBBLES HESS (10).JPG
Students from the Hess Educational Complex in Hamilton Township participate in Bubbles for Autism on World Autism Awareness Day Tuesday, April 2.
BUBBLES HESS (11).JPG
Students from the Hess Educational Complex in Hamilton Township participate in Bubbles for Autism on World Autism Awareness Day Tuesday, April 2.
Bubbles Shaner School.jpg
Students from the Shaner School in Hamilton Township participate in Bubbles for Autism on World Autism Awareness Day Tuesday, April 2.
Bubbles Weymouth.jpg
Students from Weymouth Township School participate in Bubbles for Autism on World Autism Awareness Day Tuesday, April 2.
Students blow bubbles for autism awareness this week.
The Cape May County Special Services School District displays a Autism Awareness bulletin board at the school Wednesday, April 3.
Students blow bubbles for autism awareness this week.
Medical Explorer Post #147 at Shore Medical Center celebrates Autism Awareness Day Wednesday, April 3.
Students blow bubbles for autism awareness this week.
Lower Township's Memorial Elementary School celebrates Autism Awareness Day at the school Tuesday, April 2.
Students blow bubbles for autism awareness this week.
Lower Township's Memorial Elementary School celebrates Autism Awareness Day at the school Tuesday, April 2.
Students blow bubbles for autism awareness this week.
Lower Township's Memorial Elementary School celebrates Autism Awareness Day at the school Tuesday, April 2.
Students blow bubbles for autism awareness this week.
The girls lacrosse team at Mainland Regional High School School celebrates Autism Awareness Day at the school Tuesday, April 2.
Students blow bubbles for autism awareness this week.
Cape May County Special Services School Superintendent Jamie Moscony, FACES 4 Autism’s Isabelle Mosca and Mosca's son, Kyle, celebrate Autism Awareness Day on Wednesday, April 3.
Students blow bubbles for autism awareness this week.
Cape May County Special Services School District holds an Autism Awareness event on Wednesday, April 3.
Students from the Pennsylvania Avenue School blow bubbles for Autism Awareness Tuesday, April 2, 2019.
Students from the Pennsylvania Avenue School blow bubbles for Autism Awareness Tuesday, April 2, 2019.
Students from the Pennsylvania Avenue School blow bubbles for Autism Awareness Tuesday, April 2, 2019.
Students from the Pennsylvania Avenue School blow bubbles for Autism Awareness Tuesday, April 2, 2019.
Students from the Pennsylvania Avenue School blow bubbles for Autism Awareness Tuesday, April 2, 2019.
Students from the Pennsylvania Avenue School blow bubbles for Autism Awareness Tuesday, April 2, 2019.
Students from the Pennsylvania Avenue School blow bubbles for Autism Awareness Tuesday, April 2, 2019.
Students from the Pennsylvania Avenue School blow bubbles for Autism Awareness Tuesday, April 2, 2019.
Students from the Pennsylvania Avenue School blow bubbles for Autism Awareness Tuesday, April 2, 2019.
Students from the Pennsylvania Avenue School blow bubbles for Autism Awareness Tuesday, April 2, 2019.
Students from the Pennsylvania Avenue School blow bubbles for Autism Awareness Tuesday, April 2, 2019.
Students from the Pennsylvania Avenue School blow bubbles for Autism Awareness Tuesday, April 2, 2019.
Blow Bubbles 4 Autism at Cape May County Special Services School
Cape May County Special Services School District students had Blow Bubbles 4 Autism where teachers, parents and community members join in celebrating Autism Awareness during this event. A handful of our classes read poems; students sang songs and dance. Faces for Autism with a check for $800 raised through a district wide fundraising initiative where staff sold T-shirts. April 3, 2019 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
Blow Bubbles 4 Autism at Cape May County Special Services School
Cape May County Special Services School District students had Blow Bubbles 4 Autism where teachers, parents and community members join in celebrating Autism Awareness during this event. A handful of our classes read poems; students sang songs and dance. Faces for Autism with a check for $800 raised through a district wide fundraising initiative where staff sold T-shirts. April 3, 2019 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
Blow Bubbles 4 Autism at Cape May County Special Services School
Cape May County Special Services School District students had Blow Bubbles 4 Autism where teachers, parents and community members join in celebrating Autism Awareness during this event. A handful of our classes read poems; students sang songs and dance. Faces for Autism with a check for $800 raised through a district wide fundraising initiative where staff sold T-shirts. April 3, 2019 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
Blow Bubbles 4 Autism at Cape May County Special Services School
Joseph Meireles, 13, blows a lot of bubbles during the event at the special services school in Cape May Court House.
Blow Bubbles 4 Autism at Cape May County Special Services School
Asst. Superintendent Jamie Moscony presented Isabelle Mosca along with her son Kyle Mosca,20, Faces for Autism with a check for $800 raised through a district wide fundraising initiative where staff sold T-shirts. Cape May County Special Services School District students had Blow Bubbles 4 Autism where teachers, parents and community members join in celebrating Autism Awareness during this event. A handful of our classes read poems; students sang songs and dance. April 3, 2019 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
Blow Bubbles 4 Autism at Cape May County Special Services School
Cape May County Special Services students, faculty and parents blow Bubbles 4 Autism on Wednesday in the school’s parking lot. The school presented FACES 4 Autism with a check for $800 raised through a districtwide T-shirt sale fundraiser.
