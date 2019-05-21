This story is developing, check back Wednesday for updates.
ATLANTIC CITY — Atlantic City High School will have a new principal next year after the school board approved the controversial transfer of La'Quetta Small from the Pennsylvania Avenue School.
Emotions ran high on Tuesday night as residents filled the board room at the Citi Center building on Atlantic Avenue in both support and protest of the swap of two principals in the district.
The line of residents spilled out into the hallway.
After more than an hour of public comment, the board unanimously decided to approve the transfer of Lina Gil to the Pennsylvania Avenue School and Small to Atlantic City High School.
Superintendent Barry Caldwell said he was disappointed by the rhetoric that preceded the meeting and called it a "false narrative" that the decision was about race or politics.
Caldwell said he is tasked with educational goals by the board of education, and sometimes he has to make difficult decisions.
“Every decision I’ve made has been in the best interest of the children of Atlantic City and the staff,” Caldwell said. “These are not the first principals being transferred and they won’t be the last.”
Caldwell offered some insight into the reason for the transfer, adding that it was in the best interest of the children based on his observations. He did not elaborate.
The switch caught the attention last week of the Hispanic Association of Atlantic County, which questioned the motives for the move and requested citizens to attend the board meeting.
In a letter to school board President Patricia Bailey last week, the association wrote that they were delighted when Lina Gil was promoted from assistant principal to principal of Atlantic City High School in 2016.
"And she has worked hard since then to achieve good performance reviews, improve graduation rates and receive no disciplinary actions," the letter reads. “So why is this transfer occurring? Our fear is that this seems to be politically motivated and an attempt to allow the wife of the Atlantic City Council President (Marty Small) to move up and become the new principal of Atlantic City High School.”
Gil and Small did not respond to email requests for comment. Both were present at Tuesday's meeting, but Gil did not stay for the vote.
Afterward Small said, "The board made a decision and I will accept my new assignment."
Small's husband, Marty Small, who spoke during the meeting, said earlier that the Hispanic Association's comments "have absolutely no basis."
He said his wife's credentials stand on their own. La'Quetta Small holds certificates in teaching, health education, supervisor, principal and superintendent.
After the decision, Marty Small said he was speaking as a husband not as City Council President.
"This wasn’t a political decision," he said. "We're supposed to be uniting the community and tonight you see the division of our community at it's worst."
In a letter to Bailey on Tuesday, 3rd Ward Councilman Kaleem Shabazz, who also serves as president of the Atlantic City Branch of the NAACP, endorsed La’Quetta Small and said that the principal transfer was being made out to be a racial issue when it was not.
“The NAACP does not support this representation of the two candidates, who should be considered by the board based on their professional qualifications and other relevant, non-race-based considerations,” Shabazz wrote.
He said Small demonstrates “effective administrative skills that facilitate smooth school functioning and positively impact student achievement.”
“She makes it a point to be a visible administrator to whom her students and staff can relate,” Shabazz wrote.
Shabazz attended Tuesday's meeting was not among the more than 20 people who signed up to speak.
Hispanic Association advocacy chairman Cristian Moreno, of Atlantic City, who spoke Tuesday evening said that the black residents of the city should understand why the Hispanic residents were upset about the transfer. He called for a better representation in the school district staff of the city's Hispanic students, among other ethnicities.
"You had to fight for it, too, so you should know our struggle," Moreno said. “You see our community is here in full force because this matters to us, we're not here for nothing."
After the meeting, Moreno said, “This is exactly the new minority community needs to start standing up for one another and start fighting together.”