BRIGANTINE — As enrollment has dropped under 500, one school building may be all that’s needed for the elementary and middle school students here.
The school board unanimously decided to move ahead with consolidating its students into one building next school year after several years discussion, Superintendent Michelle Cappelluti said.
“The thought at that time was with decreasing enrollment the district could save on transportation costs if there was one start time for the students. When we looked at the enrollment again over the past year, it made good sense in planning for the future to consolidate the two schools,” Cappelluti said.
Enrollment at the kindergarten through eighth grade district this year fell to 466, and has been declining for years. Last year, there were 544 students while in 2010-11, there were nearly 800 students.
School consolidation is not uncommon in the region, which has seen student populations shrink in the last decade. Other area districts that have eliminated buildings due to low enrollment include Margate, which closed its Union Avenue School in 2010 and Washington Township (Burlington County), which closed its Green Bank school two years ago and entered into a sending receiving relationship with Mullica Township.
Similarly, Sea Isle City closed its school completely more than five years ago and began sending all of its dwindling student population to neighboring Ocean City. Avalon and Stone Harbor, which share the distinction of being two of the smallest school districts in the state, maintain separate boards and have a sending receiving relationship where students attend elementary at Stone Harbor and middle school in Avalon.
Brigantine’s two schools, located on Evans Boulevard, are connected, but were built and operated separately. The portion of the school known as the North School for middle school students, is bordered by Lafayette Place. Elementary students attend the new portion of the school on the northern portion of the property, which opened in 1996.
Under the consolidation, the middle school building, which opened in 1960, would be eliminated, Cappelluti said. The district’s architect is currently doing a study on utilization of classrooms and looking into who owns the land where the school is built, since there is no record of a deed held by the school.
“We are currently completing a new main entrance to the school which was started last summer. Our new security vestibule will have students and visitors basically coming in one entrance of the school and parent pick-up, drop-off as well,” Cappelluti said.
She said the consolidation will have the benefits of having one school schedule, one Title I plan, greater articulation between and among grade levels, and less transportation costs. She said that all of the districts programs for the students will remain in place.
Cappelluti said that retirements will help, but there may be some layoffs.
“With decreased enrollment affecting our state aid, eliminating staff could potentially happen. We are currently looking at the possibility of doing an Enrollment Projection through Stockton University's SRI & ETTC,” Cappelluti said.
Mayor Andy Simpson, who appoints the school board members in the Type I district, said Monday that he has asked for the business administrator at the school to come up with figures on how much savings the closing will result in.
Simpson said he addressed the consolidation at a recent City Council meeting, to dispel rumors that the city wanted to demolish the building, sell the land and lay off teachers. Simpson said that he would like to see positions cut through attrition and added that he wouldn’t sell the land in case it was needed for future use.
“The most important thing is the kids, we can save all the money in the world, but if we hurt the education of our kids that doesn’t help the future of Brigantine or our kids,” Simpson said.