Danielle Combs, president of the Stockton chapter of the NAACP, marches along the track during the Juneteenth March for Justice she organized on Stockton University campus Friday June 19, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Professor Beverly Vaughn help kick off Juneteenth March for Justice on Stockton University campus Friday June 19, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Danielle Combs, president of the Stockton chapter of the NAACP, marches along the track during the Juneteenth March for Justice she organized on Stockton University campus Friday June 19, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — Stockton University students, faculty, alumni and community members rallied Friday to celebrate Juneteenth, promote equality and fight systemic racism.
“Today, we're going to march, we're going to chant together to make sure our voices are heard,” NAACP Stockton Chapter President Danielle Combs told the crowd of more than 300 gathered on the steps of the Campus Center for the March for Justice. It was one of many protest events happening in the region and nationally since the death of George Floyd, an unarmed Black man who died in police custody.
Combs said she wanted to hold the event on Juneteenth because it was such an important day in America’s history — the day the news of their freedom reached slaves in Texas in 1865, more than two years after the signing of the Emancipation Proclamation.
Stockton Professor Donnetrice Allison said it may seem strange to celebrate a day tied to slavery.
“This is our freedom day, not the Fourth of July,” she said. “It’s fitting that you, our students, chose this day to make your voices heard.”
The march started with chants and music led by Professor Beverly Vaughn. Many attendees carried signs reading, among other things, “Black Lives Matter,” “Justice for George Floyd” and “This is a movement, not a moment,” and wore T-shirts in support of the cause. Black Lives Matter face masks were distributed in support of social-distancing regulations related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Stockton senior Olamide Adejumo, of Lumberton, Burlington County, handed out bracelets that read “Lift, Lead, Liberate,” advertising an upcoming event at the college promoting “advancing excellence among students of color.” Adejumo said that as a Black student and an immigrant, she felt it was important to come together and have these tough conversations.
The rally came on the heels of criticism of the school for its handling of racist social media posts by two students that were widely circulated. One of the students involved was not disciplined because the post occurred when she was a freshman in high school. She has since apologized publicly. The college has not completed its disciplinary procedures for the other student, a spokeswoman for the college said Friday.
Sophomore Teavanna Reyes, of Sicklerville, Camden County, said it was nice to see Stockton officials participating in Friday’s rally in light of those recent events.
Alana Williams, a senior from Trenton, added there are more things the college can do to treat its students equally, like not having a police presence at events hosted by Black student organizations when it doesn't at those hosted by white student organizations.
“It’s not going to be a solution to all the problems, but it’s a great start,” said Amaiya Roundtree, of Neptune, Monmouth County, president of the Unified Black Students Society.
“I’m really glad that they’re actually having (the rally) and acknowledging that it’s going on,” O’Niel Bygrave, of Atlantic City, a senior and member of the Iota Phi Theta fraternity, said of his school.
Senior Shane Wilborn added, “I feel like just being a man of color, this is the stuff we should be doing.”
The rally included a march around the track eight times to acknowledge the 8 minutes and 46 seconds a Minneapolis police officer kept his knee on Floyd’s neck before he died in May, and a pause of that same length to remember Floyd and other people of color, whose names were called aloud, who also died.
Sammy Sanchez, of Washington, D.C., a 2012 Stockton alumnus, used a megaphone to promote federal legislation that would provide reparations for slavery and said he was asking Stockton officials to support the bill.
“Stockton is my home, so things must be right in my home,” Sanchez said.
Student speakers promoted the importance of voting and encouraged students to register. Some speakers called on white students to do their part and not sit passively by when they encounter racism in any form.
The otherwise peaceful protest was briefly interrupted by two speakers from a group called New Jersey Abolitionist Collective who read a list of demands of the college that they believed would abolish systematic racism. Combs told the group they could have a chance to speak after the organized portion of the event.
Sophomore Shannon Glover, 20, of Delran, Burlington County, who had organized a march for later in the day Friday, was able to combine his efforts with the NAACP rally.
“It’s about addressing the grotesque past America holds,” he said, noting that Black students make up 11% of Stockton’s student body. “I promise you, we will be the loudest 11% you’ve ever heard.”
Danielle Combs, president of the Stockton chapter of the NAACP, marches along the track during the Juneteenth March for Justice she organized on Stockton University campus Friday June 19, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City