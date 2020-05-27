Carousel Cape May icon.jpg

CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE — The Cape May County Board of Chosen Freeholders and several local service organizations will host a "COVID-19 Parenting During a Pandemic" seminar Friday to provide parents and caregivers with strategies help build resiliency in children and themselves.

The seminar will be held via a Zoom conference call in two sessions. Interested participants can register at capeassist.org/parents1 for the 2:30-4 p.m. session or capeassist.org/parents2 for the 7-8:30 p.m. session.

Upon registering, Zoom details and links will be forwarded prior to the seminars. For questions, email natalia@capeassist.org.

Other seminar sponsors are Cape Assist, Cape May County Healthy Community, P.R.I.D.E., Join Together Atlantic County and Atlantic Prevention Resources.

Presenters will be Lori Desaultels, assistant professor at Butler University College of Education, and Michael McKnight, educational specialist for the New Jersey Department of Education.

The 90-minute presentation will explore how the developing child and adolescent brain learns, behaves and handles adversity. Parents and caregivers will also learn the key components to building resiliency.

Contact: 609-272-7251

CLowe@pressofac.com

Twitter @clairelowe

Tags

Staff Writer

I began covering South Jersey in 2008 after graduating from Rowan University with a degree in journalism. I joined The Press in 2015. In 2013, I was awarded a NJPA award for feature writing as a reporter for The Current of Hamilton Township.

Load comments