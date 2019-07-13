Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thomas Germanio 12, of Belleplain gives his pig Burt a wash down with a hose to keep cool. The Cape May County 4-H Fair is being held July 20-23 at the fair grounds adjacent to Atlantic Cape Community College in Cape May Court House. Thursday July 20, 2017. (Dale Gerhard / Press of Atlantic City)
The 4-H Clover Kids ride along in the parade. Cape May County 4-H Fair is being held July 20-23 at the fair grounds adjacent to Atlantic Cape Community College in Cape May Court House. Thursday July 20, 2017. (Dale Gerhard / Press of Atlantic City)
Thomas Germanio 12, of Belleplain gives his pig Burt a wash down with a hose to keep cool. The Cape May County 4-H Fair is being held July 20-23 at the fair grounds adjacent to Atlantic Cape Community College in Cape May Court House. Thursday July 20, 2017. (Dale Gerhard / Press of Atlantic City)
Dale Gerhard / Staff Photographer
The 4-H Clover Kids ride along in the parade. Cape May County 4-H Fair is being held July 20-23 at the fair grounds adjacent to Atlantic Cape Community College in Cape May Court House. Thursday July 20, 2017. (Dale Gerhard / Press of Atlantic City)
CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE — When the Cape May County 4-H Fair opens Thursday, the organization will mark the 50th anniversary of its foundation and purchase of the fairgrounds in 1969.
This year's 4-H Fair will take place on the very same 22-acre tract between the railroad tracks and Court House-South Dennis Road on July 18, 19 and 20.
The Board of Chosen Freeholders purchased the lot in early 1969 and leased it to the 4-H organization.
Melville Lockwood, whose name is on the 4-H Lockwood Youth Center, was the Cape May County 4-H Agent when the 4-H Fairgrounds were purchased, cleared, and developed. His son, Cliff Lockwood, has been a member of the 4-H Foundation Board of Directors for several years and is currently the vice-president of the board.
“My dad and many people worked very hard that year to have the grounds ready for the opening of the fair in July of 1969. They had to clear the grounds, plant grass, build a road, and so much more in a short period of time," the younger Lockwood said. "Although the past and our history is important, 4-H has always been about the future for our children and that is one reason being part of the 4-H Foundation today is important to all of us.”
Exhibits and activities include livestock and equestrian shows, a children’s discovery farm, a pet show, the bucking whale, a fun house, water slide, and new attractions that include the Butterfly Experience, and RC Car Racing. There will be live entertainment including Cowboy Larry and Brave Beth, Sawdogs Carver Mat Hess, and Jet Weston and His Atomic Ranch Hands, authentic singing cowboys and more.
Admission is free. Parking is available at the Atlantic Cape Community College campus or the Cape May County Park and Zoo with free shuttle service.
For more information, call (609) 465-5115 ext. 3605, visit cmc4h.com.
The 4-H Youth Development Program is part of Rutgers Cooperative Extension.
