Acting Executive County Superintendent Robert Bumpus announced last week participating schools and income limits for school nutrition programs including the National School Lunch Program, the School Breakfast Program and milk programs.
All Cape May County public school districts are participating in the programs. For the 2018-19 school year, a family of four with an annual gross income of $32,630 or less qualifies for free meals, and with a gross income of $46,435 or less qualifies for reduced-price meals.
Applications for free and reduced-prices meals are sent to the households of all children enrolled in the school districts. They are also available on the school’s website and at the child’s school.
Foster children are eligible for free meals or free milk. Households receiving SNAP or Temporary Assistance for Needy Families will be notified of their eligibility.