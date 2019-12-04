As county and community college officials work to bring small business support services to Cape May County, they are seeking participants for focus groups to determine needs.
Through a state-awarded innovation grant, Cape May County freeholders and Atlantic Cape Community College are partnering with Crest Savings Bank, the Cape May County Chamber of Commerce, Middle and Lower townships and SCORE to bring small business support services to the county.
The project’s goal is to create an entrepreneurial resource center to support the economic development plans of the county and local municipalities. The project partners are inviting people who want to start a business in the county, or want to expand or diversify an existing business, to participate in the focus groups.
The group meetings will be held at the Cape May County campus of Atlantic Cape, 341 Court House-South Dennis Road, Cape May Court House. Tentative dates and times for the groups are 4-6 p.m. or 6-8 p.m. Dec. 11 or 17.
Participants are asked to provide their name, contact information and preference for focus group 1 or 2, and whether they are interested but unavailable at the proposed times, to Linda Wolf at Atlantic Cape at 609-463-4586 or lwolf@atlantic.edu.
1995 Mainland Regional
Mustangs beat Ocean City twice and won the South Jersey Group III title, beating a talented Woodrow Wilson in the final,
1996 Ocean City
Red Raiders closest game was a 6-5 win over Mainland Regional on a windy night in Linwood.
1996 Hammonton
Ron Dorsey led the Blue Devils to the South Jersey Group II championship.
1999 Atlantic City
The late Jamar Reynolds led the Vikings. Atlantic City beat Brick Township in the semifinals and then upset Eastern Regional in the final.
2005 St. Joseph
Jack Corcoran and Norman White led the Wildcats to an 11-0 record and a 33-6 win over Queen of Peace in the state tile game.
2006 Absegami
Braves finished 11-1 and won the South Jersey Group IV championship.
2007 Holy Spirit
The Spartans were the first CAL team to finish 12-0. The beat Immaculata and its running back Theo Riddick 26-13 in the state final.
2008 Mainland Regional
Quarterback Brent Caprio led the Mustangs to a 12-0 record and the South Jersey Group IV championship.
2009 Hammonton
Blue Devils finished 11-1 and won the South Jersey Group III championship
2010 Holy Spirit
These Spartans also finished 12-0 edging St. Joe Montvale 14-13 in the state final.
2014 St. Joseph
The Wildcats finished 11-0 with the highlight being a 25-23 regular season win at Steubenville, Ohio.
2015 Cedar Creek
Pirates won the South Jersey Group II championship.
2015 St. Augustine
The Hermits finished 9-1 and dominated their South Jersey competition, allowing just 61 points in their nine wins.
