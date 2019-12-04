ACCC cape may campus

Atlantic Cape Community College Cape May Campus

 Press archives

As county and community college officials work to bring small business support services to Cape May County, they are seeking participants for focus groups to determine needs.

Through a state-awarded innovation grant, Cape May County freeholders and Atlantic Cape Community College are partnering with Crest Savings Bank, the Cape May County Chamber of Commerce, Middle and Lower townships and SCORE to bring small business support services to the county.

The project’s goal is to create an entrepreneurial resource center to support the economic development plans of the county and local municipalities. The project partners are inviting people who want to start a business in the county, or want to expand or diversify an existing business, to participate in the focus groups.

The group meetings will be held at the Cape May County campus of Atlantic Cape, 341 Court House-South Dennis Road, Cape May Court House. Tentative dates and times for the groups are 4-6 p.m. or 6-8 p.m. Dec. 11 or 17.

Participants are asked to provide their name, contact information and preference for focus group 1 or 2, and whether they are interested but unavailable at the proposed times, to Linda Wolf at Atlantic Cape at 609-463-4586 or lwolf@atlantic.edu.

Contact: 609-272-7251

CLowe@pressofac.com

Twitter @clairelowe

Tags

Staff Writer

I began covering South Jersey in 2008 after graduating from Rowan University with a degree in journalism. I joined The Press in 2015. In 2013, I was awarded a NJPA award for feature writing as a reporter for The Current of Hamilton Township.

Load comments