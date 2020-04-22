CAPE MAY CITY — Cape May Elementary School is one of 39 K-12 schools across the country, and two in the state, to be named a 2020 U.S. Department of Education Green Ribbon School.
Honored for its environmental stewardship, Cape May Elementary was chosen along with the Readington Middle School in Whitehouse Station for the annual honor.
"We're pretty stoked," said Principal Zachary Palombo. "It's very cool for a school as small as us to get recognized nationwide. My staff is unbelievable in the work that they've done."
In total, 55 schools, districts and colleges were chosen for their efforts to exemplify the three “pillars” of the program: reducing environmental impact and utility costs, improving health and wellness, and ensuring effective sustainability education. A state education official, Elizabeth Schmitz, Environmental and Sustainability Education Program Supervisor at the Washington Office of the Superintendent of Public Instruction is also being recognized for her efforts to advance school sustainability.
“I want to congratulate this year’s U.S. Department of Education Green Ribbon School honorees for a job well done,” U.S. Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos stated in the announcement. “During this unprecedented time, it’s a pleasure to celebrate these bright spots of creativity and to applaud the teachers and local education leaders who have worked to create healthy, sustainable, and innovative learning environments for their students.”
Among its many environmental achievements, Cape May Elementary, which serves about 150 students, is a certified wildlife habitat by the National Wildlife Federation, has earned one bronze and two silver certifications from the Sustainable Jersey for School program, maintains an Earth Club where student oversee a gardening, composting and recycling program, according to the Department of Education's summary of this year's honorees.
The school is also energy efficient and eco-friendly, reducing the use of single-use materials in its cafeteria program and switching to paperless communication.
Palombo, who this year came to the district as principal, attributed the recognition to the hard work of his staff, especially Green Team coordinator Sandy Sandymeyer-Bryan, and the "environmentalist culture" that has long been in place.
“This is such a wonderful honor for our school community. Our dedication to provide environmental education, opportunities for civic engagement, along with exemplary heath and wellness initiatives is very exciting to celebrate. I am thankful that the Department of Education in New Jersey supports this program and encourages the work that schools are doing for sustainable futures.” Sandymeyer-Bryan said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.