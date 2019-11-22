Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
A subscription is required to continue reading.
Thank you for reading PressofAtlanticCity.com. If you are a current subscriber you are granted an all-access pass to the website and digital newspaper replica. Please click Sign Up or Login to activate your digital access. If not, please click Sign Up to subscribe and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information, or you can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles.
Thank you for reading PressofAtlanticCity.com. Please click Get Started. If you are a current subscriber you are granted an all-access pass to the website and digital newspaper replica. If not, we ask that you purchase a subscription and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information, or you can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles.
Thank you for Reading.
We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for Reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading PressofAtlanticCity.com. If you are a current subscriber you are granted an all-access pass to the website and digital newspaper replica. Please click Sign Up or Login to activate your digital access. If not, please click Sign Up to subscribe and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information, or you can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles.
A subscription is required to continue reading.
Thank you for reading PressofAtlanticCity.com. Please click Get Started. If you are a current subscriber you are granted an all-access pass to the website and digital newspaper replica. If not, we ask that you purchase a subscription and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information, or you can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Ally Boehn of Cape May Technical High School, positive messages on the school’s display at the conference. The 2019 Peer Leadership Conference was held at the Wildwood Convention Center, Friday Nov. 22, 2019, for middle school and high school students of Cape May County. Dale Gerhard | For The Press
Students take part in games to build coopertive skills. The 2019 Peer Leadership Conference was held at the Wildwood Convention Center, Friday Nov. 22, 2019, for middle school and high school students of Cape May County. Dale Gerhard | For The Press
Crest Memorial School students Reese Manni (left) and Maya Jurusz, pose for a photo in front of apair of wings at one of the display exhibits at the conference. The 2019 Peer Leadership Conference was held at the Wildwood Convention Center, Friday Nov. 22, 2019, for middle school and high school students of Cape May County. Dale Gerhard | For The Press
Keynote speaker Matt Bellace talks to students attending the conference. The 2019 Peer Leadership Conference was held at the Wildwood Convention Center, Friday Nov. 22, 2019, for middle school and high school students of Cape May County. Dale Gerhard | For The Press
Students take part in games to build coopertive skills. The 2019 Peer Leadership Conference was held at the Wildwood Convention Center, Friday Nov. 22, 2019, for middle school and high school students of Cape May County. Dale Gerhard | For The Press
Crkystal Brown, of Octavius Crowley Youth Church, talks to high school students on how to use their voices to help others. The 2019 Peer Leadership Conference was held at the Wildwood Convention Center, Friday Nov. 22, 2019, for middle school and high school students of Cape May County. Dale Gerhard | For The Press
Students take part in games to build coopertive skills. The 2019 Peer Leadership Conference was held at the Wildwood Convention Center, Friday Nov. 22, 2019, for middle school and high school students of Cape May County. Dale Gerhard | For The Press
Keynote speaker Matt Bellace talks to students attending the conference and had students participate in an exercise of cooperation. The 2019 Peer Leadership Conference was held at the Wildwood Convention Center, Friday Nov. 22, 2019, for middle school and high school students of Cape May County. Dale Gerhard | For The Press
Keynote speaker Matt Bellace talks to students attending the conference and had students participate in an exercise of cooperation. The 2019 Peer Leadership Conference was held at the Wildwood Convention Center, Friday Nov. 22, 2019, for middle school and high school students of Cape May County. Dale Gerhard | For The Press
Students take part in games to build coopertive skills. The 2019 Peer Leadership Conference was held at the Wildwood Convention Center, Friday Nov. 22, 2019, for middle school and high school students of Cape May County. Dale Gerhard | For The Press
Keynote speaker Matt Bellace talks to students attending the conference and had students participate in an exercise of cooperation. The 2019 Peer Leadership Conference was held at the Wildwood Convention Center, Friday Nov. 22, 2019, for middle school and high school students of Cape May County. Dale Gerhard | For The Press
Wildwood Catholic senior Scott Fiore, learns how to use an electronic voting booth at the conference. The 2019 Peer Leadership Conference was held at the Wildwood Convention Center, Friday Nov. 22, 2019, for middle school and high school students of Cape May County. Dale Gerhard | For The Press
Keynote speaker Matt Bellace talks to students attending the conference. The 2019 Peer Leadership Conference was held at the Wildwood Convention Center, Friday Nov. 22, 2019, for middle school and high school students of Cape May County. Dale Gerhard | For The Press
Students from Ocean City stop for a photo at the start of the conference. The 2019 Peer Leadership Conference was held at the Wildwood Convention Center, Friday Nov. 22, 2019, for middle school and high school students of Cape May County. Dale Gerhard | For The Press
Ava Becica (left) and Gianna Ikey of Richard M. Teitelman in Lower Township., spin a game wheel at the display of the Perinatal Cooperative at the conference. The 2019 Peer Leadership Conference was held at the Wildwood Convention Center, Friday Nov. 22, 2019, for middle school and high school students of Cape May County. Dale Gerhard | For The Press
The 2019 Peer Leadership Conference was held at the Wildwood Convention Center, Friday Nov. 22, 2019, for middle school and high school students of Cape May County. Dale Gerhard | For The Press
Dale Gerhard
The 2019 Peer Leadership Conference was held at the Wildwood Convention Center, Friday Nov. 22, 2019, for middle school and high school students of Cape May County. Dale Gerhard | For The Press
Dale Gerhard
Ally Boehn of Cape May Technical High School, positive messages on the school’s display at the conference. The 2019 Peer Leadership Conference was held at the Wildwood Convention Center, Friday Nov. 22, 2019, for middle school and high school students of Cape May County. Dale Gerhard | For The Press
Dale Gerhard
Students take part in games to build coopertive skills. The 2019 Peer Leadership Conference was held at the Wildwood Convention Center, Friday Nov. 22, 2019, for middle school and high school students of Cape May County. Dale Gerhard | For The Press
Dale Gerhard
Crest Memorial School students Reese Manni (left) and Maya Jurusz, pose for a photo in front of apair of wings at one of the display exhibits at the conference. The 2019 Peer Leadership Conference was held at the Wildwood Convention Center, Friday Nov. 22, 2019, for middle school and high school students of Cape May County. Dale Gerhard | For The Press
Dale Gerhard
Keynote speaker Matt Bellace talks to students attending the conference. The 2019 Peer Leadership Conference was held at the Wildwood Convention Center, Friday Nov. 22, 2019, for middle school and high school students of Cape May County. Dale Gerhard | For The Press
Dale Gerhard
Students take part in games to build coopertive skills. The 2019 Peer Leadership Conference was held at the Wildwood Convention Center, Friday Nov. 22, 2019, for middle school and high school students of Cape May County. Dale Gerhard | For The Press
Dale Gerhard
Crkystal Brown, of Octavius Crowley Youth Church, talks to high school students on how to use their voices to help others. The 2019 Peer Leadership Conference was held at the Wildwood Convention Center, Friday Nov. 22, 2019, for middle school and high school students of Cape May County. Dale Gerhard | For The Press
Dale Gerhard
Students take part in games to build coopertive skills. The 2019 Peer Leadership Conference was held at the Wildwood Convention Center, Friday Nov. 22, 2019, for middle school and high school students of Cape May County. Dale Gerhard | For The Press
Dale Gerhard
Keynote speaker Matt Bellace talks to students attending the conference and had students participate in an exercise of cooperation. The 2019 Peer Leadership Conference was held at the Wildwood Convention Center, Friday Nov. 22, 2019, for middle school and high school students of Cape May County. Dale Gerhard | For The Press
Dale Gerhard
Keynote speaker Matt Bellace talks to students attending the conference and had students participate in an exercise of cooperation. The 2019 Peer Leadership Conference was held at the Wildwood Convention Center, Friday Nov. 22, 2019, for middle school and high school students of Cape May County. Dale Gerhard | For The Press
Dale Gerhard
Students take part in games to build coopertive skills. The 2019 Peer Leadership Conference was held at the Wildwood Convention Center, Friday Nov. 22, 2019, for middle school and high school students of Cape May County. Dale Gerhard | For The Press
Dale Gerhard
Keynote speaker Matt Bellace talks to students attending the conference and had students participate in an exercise of cooperation. The 2019 Peer Leadership Conference was held at the Wildwood Convention Center, Friday Nov. 22, 2019, for middle school and high school students of Cape May County. Dale Gerhard | For The Press
Dale Gerhard
Wildwood Catholic senior Scott Fiore, learns how to use an electronic voting booth at the conference. The 2019 Peer Leadership Conference was held at the Wildwood Convention Center, Friday Nov. 22, 2019, for middle school and high school students of Cape May County. Dale Gerhard | For The Press
Dale Gerhard
Keynote speaker Matt Bellace talks to students attending the conference. The 2019 Peer Leadership Conference was held at the Wildwood Convention Center, Friday Nov. 22, 2019, for middle school and high school students of Cape May County. Dale Gerhard | For The Press
Dale Gerhard
Students from Ocean City stop for a photo at the start of the conference. The 2019 Peer Leadership Conference was held at the Wildwood Convention Center, Friday Nov. 22, 2019, for middle school and high school students of Cape May County. Dale Gerhard | For The Press
Dale Gerhard
The 2019 Peer Leadership Conference was held at the Wildwood Convention Center, Friday Nov. 22, 2019, for middle school and high school students of Cape May County. Dale Gerhard | For The Press
Dale Gerhard
Ava Becica (left) and Gianna Ikey of Richard M. Teitelman in Lower Township., spin a game wheel at the display of the Perinatal Cooperative at the conference. The 2019 Peer Leadership Conference was held at the Wildwood Convention Center, Friday Nov. 22, 2019, for middle school and high school students of Cape May County. Dale Gerhard | For The Press
WILDWOOD — Hundreds of students from throughout Cape May County learned new ways to be leaders in their communities and to better themselves at the 24th annual Peer Leader Conference Friday.
Kindness was the theme for the middle and high school conference at the Wildwoods Convention Center, hosted by Cape Assist and the Cape May County Healthy Community Coalition.
“Taking it a step past bullying and focusing on how we can be kind to the people around us and also to ourselves internally and externally,” Cape Assist Executive Director Katie Faldetta said.
Sign up for MORNING KICKSTART plus other valuable EMAIL NEWSLETTERS and never miss out on the latest in news, entertainment, weather, and sports.
VIEW & SUBSCRIBE HERE
The conference reached maximum attendance this year with 450 student representing 19 schools in the county.
Faldetta said that each year, the organizations survey the students in the spring to find out what is important to them and build the theme of the conference from the results.
“Better Me, Better We” was the message this year, echoed in the keynote speech from motivational speaker, stand-up comedian and author Matt Bellace, a resident of Princeton who wrote the book, “A Better High.”
Students sang and danced along to AC/DC, Queen and Eminem and talked about how the music made them feel. Bellace told students that they had a choice: they could use any pain or trauma in their lives negatively or positively.
“You have a choice and so does everybody back home at their school. What are they going to do with their pain?” Bellace asked.
Bellace also lamented the recent shooting that occurred at Pleasantville High School’s playoff football game.
“We’ve got to find a better way to express the anger and you are going to lead us there,” he told the students. “You are the leaders who are going to step up and show us another way.”
After hearing from Bellace, the students split up into breakout sessions focused on the “Better Me” message on topics such as vaping, social media and video games.
Students who registered for the conference were encouraged to create and submit a picture or piece of art that embodies the concept of bettering the world through personal growth. During the conference, all submissions were on display to be voted on by fellow students, advisers, coalition members, and the exhibitors for a prize.
GALLERY: Peer Leadership Conference 2018
1 of 27
Conference of BE YOUR OWN LEADER in Wildwood. Nov. 16 , 2018, (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
Dalton Nava Juarez,18 of Wildwood High School enjoyed Jeffrey Bucholtz , Director at We End Violence, who was keynote speaker who spoke to over 370 student leaders from all of the school districts in Cape May County. This year’s theme is "bystander intervention in a bullying situation." The title of the conference is BE YOUR OWN LEADER. Nov. 16 , 2018, (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
Jeffrey Bucholtz , Director at We End Violence, was keynote speaker who spoke to over 370 student leaders from all of the school districts in Cape May County. This year’s theme is “bystander intervention in a bullying situation.” The title of the conference is BE YOUR OWN LEADER. Nov. 16 , 2018, (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
Jeffrey Bucholtz , Director at We End Violence, was keynote speaker who spoke to over 370 student leaders from all of the school districts in Cape May County. This year’s theme is “bystander intervention in a bullying situation.” The title of the conference is BE YOUR OWN LEADER. Nov. 16 , 2018, (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
Annika Marks,17, and Nate Yost,18, both seniors from Wildwood Catholic do a hand shake as Jeffrey Bucholtz , Director at We End Violence, spoke to over 370 student leaders from all of the school districts in Cape May County. This year’s theme is “bystander intervention in a bullying situation.” The title of the conference is BE YOUR OWN LEADER. Nov. 16 , 2018, (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
Conference of BE YOUR OWN LEADER in Wildwood. Nov. 16 , 2018, (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
1 of 27
Conference of BE YOUR OWN LEADER in Wildwood. Nov. 16 , 2018, (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
Conference of BE YOUR OWN LEADER in Wildwood. Nov. 16 , 2018, (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
Conference of BE YOUR OWN LEADER in Wildwood. Nov. 16 , 2018, (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
Conference of BE YOUR OWN LEADER in Wildwood. Nov. 16 , 2018, (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
Conference of BE YOUR OWN LEADER in Wildwood. Nov. 16 , 2018, (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
Conference of BE YOUR OWN LEADER in Wildwood. Nov. 16 , 2018, (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
Conference of BE YOUR OWN LEADER in Wildwood. Nov. 16 , 2018, (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
Conference of BE YOUR OWN LEADER in Wildwood. Nov. 16 , 2018, (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
Conference of BE YOUR OWN LEADER in Wildwood. Nov. 16 , 2018, (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
Conference of BE YOUR OWN LEADER in Wildwood. Nov. 16 , 2018, (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
Conference of BE YOUR OWN LEADER in Wildwood. Nov. 16 , 2018, (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
Conference of BE YOUR OWN LEADER in Wildwood. Nov. 16 , 2018, (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
Conference of BE YOUR OWN LEADER in Wildwood. Nov. 16 , 2018, (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
Conference of BE YOUR OWN LEADER in Wildwood. Nov. 16 , 2018, (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
Conference of BE YOUR OWN LEADER in Wildwood. Nov. 16 , 2018, (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
Conference of BE YOUR OWN LEADER in Wildwood. Nov. 16 , 2018, (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
Conference of BE YOUR OWN LEADER in Wildwood. Nov. 16 , 2018, (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
Conference of BE YOUR OWN LEADER in Wildwood. Nov. 16 , 2018, (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
Conference of BE YOUR OWN LEADER in Wildwood. Nov. 16 , 2018, (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
Conference of BE YOUR OWN LEADER in Wildwood. Nov. 16 , 2018, (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
A decorated bike done by the students of Richard M. Teitelman Middle School during the conference of BE YOUR OWN LEADER. Nov. 16 , 2018, (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
Dalton Nava Juarez,18 of Wildwood High School enjoyed Jeffrey Bucholtz , Director at We End Violence, who was keynote speaker who spoke to over 370 student leaders from all of the school districts in Cape May County. This year’s theme is "bystander intervention in a bullying situation." The title of the conference is BE YOUR OWN LEADER. Nov. 16 , 2018, (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
Jeffrey Bucholtz , Director at We End Violence, was keynote speaker who spoke to over 370 student leaders from all of the school districts in Cape May County. This year’s theme is “bystander intervention in a bullying situation.” The title of the conference is BE YOUR OWN LEADER. Nov. 16 , 2018, (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
Jeffrey Bucholtz , Director at We End Violence, was keynote speaker who spoke to over 370 student leaders from all of the school districts in Cape May County. This year’s theme is “bystander intervention in a bullying situation.” The title of the conference is BE YOUR OWN LEADER. Nov. 16 , 2018, (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
Jeffrey Bucholtz the director at We End Violence, speaks to more than 370 student leaders from all of the Cape May County school districts on Friday at the Wildwoods Convention Center.
Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
Annika Marks,17, and Nate Yost,18, both seniors from Wildwood Catholic do a hand shake as Jeffrey Bucholtz , Director at We End Violence, spoke to over 370 student leaders from all of the school districts in Cape May County. This year’s theme is “bystander intervention in a bullying situation.” The title of the conference is BE YOUR OWN LEADER. Nov. 16 , 2018, (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer/
I’lasia Negron,14, of Wildwood High School takes part in a game called Heads Up during Cape Assist’s annual Peer Leadership Conference in Wildwood on Friday.
I began covering South Jersey in 2008 after graduating from Rowan University with a degree in journalism. I joined The Press in 2015. In 2013, I was awarded a NJPA award for feature writing as a reporter for The Current of Hamilton Township.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.