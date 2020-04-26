NORTH WILDWOOD — If the faithful of Cape May County have their way, instead of being closed at the end of the school year as planned, Wildwood Catholic will be reborn this fall into a new K-12 academy, merging with Cape Trinity Catholic elementary school.
The community is rallying for the second time in a decade to save its Catholic schools, two of the five schools the Camden Diocese said last week would close in June due to “dwindling community support” in enrollment and fundraising.
“It’s like déjà vu,” said North Wildwood Mayor Patrick Rosenello, a Wildwood Catholic alumnus and parent.
School officials and students were blindsided by the announcement Friday that St. Joseph and…
Declining enrollment has had a negative impact on both private and public education across South Jersey, where public schools are seeing less state funding and private schools are closing.
Mike Walsh, spokesman for the diocese, said the decision to close the schools was mutual between the diocese and school officials, but was exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic that closed all schools in the state in mid-March.
“The Office of Catholic Schools and Diocesan Finance Office have been in dialogue with the principals, pastors and heads of schools about the viability of Catholic schools in Wildwood, Hammonton and Collingswood for years. Primarily, over the past several years there had been evidence of a growing inability to sustain enrollment and meet expenses,” Walsh said. “While budget models, and even changes in school paradigm, were offered by the schools, none proved to be capable of sustaining them.”
According to the National Catholic Educational Association, Catholic school enrollment reached its peak in the early 1960s with more than 5.2 million students in almost 13,000 schools across the nation.
Catholic schools in the region celebrated National Catholic Schools Week this week to promot…
Since 2010, the nation has lost nearly 1,000, or 13%, of its Catholic schools and 382,044, or 18%, of its students.
According to the New Jersey Catholic Conference, there are 245 Catholic schools in the state across several dioceses, with 37 in the Diocese of Camden that covers all of South Jersey. In 2010, New Jersey had 280 Catholic schools.
If the diocese’s planned closings move forward, the number of Catholic elementary schools in South Jersey would be 25, plus seven high schools, none of which are in Cape May County.
“It is absolutely a blow for Cape May County,” Rosenello said, especially for the families of the 330 students who are left without a nearby option for Catholic secondary education.
Rick Moretti, of Rick’s Seafood in North Wildwood, lives in Sea Isle City and sends his son to Wildwood Catholic. He is doing his part to help the school, donating to the fundraiser. He said he is luckier than most because sending his son to Holy Spirit wouldn’t be too much of a change in commute. For Catholic families in the southern end of the county, the drive would be a hardship.
“What if you live down in the Wildwood Crest area, what’s your opportunity if you wanted to go to a Catholic high school?” he asked.
ATLANTIC CITY — Our Lady Star of the Sea alumna Kitty Given remembers a time in the 1970s wh…
Similar sentiments were felt in 2013, when Sacred Heart Catholic High School closed in Vineland, leaving Cumberland County in the same predicament as Cape May is facing.
Since 2007, the diocese has closed 13 schools. In 2010, it announced that Wildwood Catholic, where enrollment fell 50% in a decade, would close and three of the county’s Catholic elementary schools would be merged into Cape Trinity.
The community was able to save the schools by fundraising and combining buildings, but the schools remained separate entities.
The plan for Wildwood Catholic Academy, which was already in the works in the fall, but put into high gear after last week’s announcement, calls for merging the elementary and high schools.
Walsh said there was hope at the diocese that the Wildwood Catholic Academy model would prove feasible, but to date recruitment efforts have fallen short. He said that since 2000, Wildwood Catholic High School’s enrollment has dropped from 360 to 139, or 61% of its enrollment. Saint Joseph High School’s fell 387 to 206, a drop of 46%.
“Despite financial assistance from the diocese, donors, parishioners and alumni, there is no expectation that these declines will plateau or reverse,” Walsh said. “If anything, the economic fallout of the pandemic is expected to worsen the viability of these schools, especially in a tourist-supported area like Wildwood.”
I began covering South Jersey in 2008 after graduating from Rowan University with a degree in journalism. I joined The Press in 2015. In 2013, I was awarded a NJPA award for feature writing as a reporter for The Current of Hamilton Township.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.