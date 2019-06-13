Stephanie Royko - Class of 2019 Salutatorian
Good evening, it is my pleasure to welcome members of the board of education, faculty and staff, parents, friends from the community, and my fellow graduates. Before I begin, I would like to congratulate the graduating class of two-thousand nineteen.
Abraham Maslow once said, "One can choose to go back toward safety or forward towards growth. Growth must be chosen again and again; fear must be overcome again and again”.
As we prepare to enter the next chapter of our lives, there will be many times where we must choose growth - to decide to overcome fear and reach new bounds unknown to us before. After four long, hard years - somehow we have finally made it to the day we have all been waiting for. All of the essays, the tests, the hours dedicated in and out of school - they have all led to this day, one of conclusions and endings, but also one of beginnings.
Four years ago I was standing in a position not so different than this one. Moving from one school to the next meant leaving behind what had become my family for the past three years - but it also meant the opportunity to join a new one. As a freshman, I entered this school with many uncertainties, as I’m sure we all did - like what would I choose to pursue and who did I want to be? Over the years, I slowly found those who were my true friends, the people who I could truly express myself around, in a way that I was afraid to before. It was these friends who supported me unconditionally, who allowed me to discover who I wanted to become.
Since day one, Cedar Creek has welcomed all of its new students with open arms. This school quickly became a home and a family to all of us, which we all know comes with the good and the bad, though it is this family that has allowed us to become who we are today. And like all families, I'm sure many of us are sick of each other. Some of us are ready to go off to college away from the people we've spent the last four years with - but the important part is that we'll always be a family, no matter how far we may diverge from the path we all shared here.
Despite where we are heading next, regardless of where the future will lead us, the memories we made here at “The Creek” will stay with us wherever we go. Over the years, this school has not only given us a place to achieve, but the opportunity to do so, allowing us to push far past our horizons and discover new ones. As we leave, we leave behind a legacy for the future classes of Cedar Creek - a legacy that encompasses all that we have done as students - one of exploration, discovery, and also of perseverance. As we grow, it is only natural that it may lead us away from our family, yet our roots will always remain here.
Entering the world on our own is a daunting task at times, but as we accept this, we know that it is not a challenge we face alone. There will be times where we are faced with obstacles - ones we haven’t seen before, and with the knowledge we’ve gained together, I hope you will all choose to face these challenges head-on, thinking of the teachers, friends, and family that have led you this far.
For the next stretch of your journey, while you may find yourself alone... remember the family that stands behind you; while the road may be difficult… remember the fears you have already overcome; and while the future may be unpredictable… remember to meet it with an open mind. As I stand here before the graduating class of two-thousand nineteen, I encourage you all to always choose growth over fear, and to greet the world with the same optimism and determination that has led you here today. Thank you.
I would now like to introduce our class valedictorian, Saad Ayub.
Saad Ayub - Class of 2019 Valedictorian
In the name of God, the most merciful, the most wise, and the guider of all affairs. May He guide us all in every aspect of our lives, and never leave us to our own limited devices for even the blink of an eye.
Good evening members of the board of education, friends from the community, parents, custodians, security, administrators, and our respectable teachers. None of us could be here today without all of your efforts and hard work, and I am honored to be standing here before you.
I would like to start with a congratulations to the Cedar Creek graduating class of two-thousand nineteen. This is a time to be excited, a time to be proud, and a time to be reflective on what is to come. Though I’m sure many of us, myself included, are excited beyond imagination in this moment, we should remember all that has led to this, all that we have overcome, and all that we will have to face in the future.
And, how could we have faced the past four years without all those who had supported us? Without our parents and family, our mentors and teachers, and our friends and loved ones, neither I, nor anyone else sitting among these rows could have dreamt of coming as far as we have. Good friends, and more generally good people, are a blessing; something to be held, cherished, and treated with the highest regard. Truly good friends are a blessing that each of us should treasure, and it takes a truly good friend to be able to keep them.
Both the company we keep and the course our life will take will depend on who we choose to be as a human being. Who we choose to be should only be influenced by who we want to be. In the coming years, the things we do will have a huge impact on how our life will play out. Whether we live with contentment because of our foresight, or with regret because of our rashness depends on the paths that we will take after this day.
In Robert Frost’s poem, “The Road Not Taken,” he compares our choices in life to roads splitting off in the middle of the forest. He, in the poem, comes across a fork in his life — two choices that both seem equally appealing. But knowing that he had to keep moving, he chooses one, accepting the fact that there is a chance he made a mistake that he would realize later on.
Our roads are diverging today, and our paths are all looking quite appealing. Some of us are going to college, some to trade school, some to the military, and some to work. Some of us are staying right here and some of us are going across the country or even beyond. Our roads are diverging and they may never cross again. But the journey is far more important than the destination, and what we have gained in the halls and classrooms of our school will always be a part of us.
Our paths are diverging today, as hard as it might be, and we may never find a family like this again. Some of our paths will continue together for some time, as we take our truly good friends with us past this day. Many roads are diverging in these woods, and despite the mistakes and the hardships ahead, we each must follow our own. Class of two-thousand nineteen, we are ready to embark on the next phase of our lives. We should be proud of all we have accomplished and all that we will accomplish in the future. Let us be determined to make this world a better place with the kindness and fairness we learned in these halls. Go — and continue walking, taking these bright memories of the past years forward, as you set out on your path ahead.
Most of you who are familiar with Frost’s poem might have expected me to end with the lines “I took the road less traveled by.” Sorry to say, I wanted to close with what Frost says right before that. He says that he will be telling his story “with a sigh, Somewhere ages and ages hence”, telling someone, somewhere, about the choices he made in his past. Frost never really lets us know what kind of sigh he lets out. Really, it could have been any kind of emotion behind it; one of regret, one of frustration at himself, or one of satisfaction and contentment. Whatever choices we make, and wherever they will end up taking us, it is up to us. Will we see our actions as a mistake? Or, will we accept what we have done, knowing that we tried our hardest, used our best judgement, and, in the end, did all that we could have?
As we move past this day and go careening into the next phase of our lives, we should know that we are loved, entrusted, and supported by the many people that helped us get this far. We are tasked with one day having to fix the issues of the world and preparing the next generation to deal with what we cannot. Many paths are diverging, and I hope that each leads to greatness.
Thank you, and God bless America.