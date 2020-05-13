MULLICA TOWNSHIP — Paige Goolden had her future planned, her mom Renee said.
The 18-year-old senior would go to Atlantic Cape Community College in the fall after graduating from Cedar Creek High School this spring, and then transfer for her degree.
She wanted to be a mortician or a medical examiner, to help people at their most vulnerable.
Her family said that’s just who she was.
“There are not enough words to describe the kind of person and human being she was. She left an imprint — that's the right word — on anyone she ever met,” Renee said Tuesday, seated on her deck, her voice quivering.
Paige died unexpectedly last week of cardiac arrest. Renee was speaking via Zoom video conference call due to social distancing restrictions from the COVID-19 pandemic, which are also preventing the family from holding funeral services for their daughter.
On Tuesday, Atlantic County officials said that an 18-year-old woman from Mullica Township died of complications due to COVID-19, one of the county’s 86 COVID-related deaths.
For a mother overcome with grief, Renee said it doesn't matter if the county is talking about her daughter or not. She said Paige was tested for the disease, but did not confirm if her daughter had tested positive.
“I’ve resigned myself in the fact that she’s gone. It doesn’t matter if it was or it wasn’t, and I don’t think we’ll ever have that answer,” Renee said, adding that her daughter’s death was “completely sudden.”
“I just can’t wrap my head on anything I could have done differently,” she said. “It was a normal day. No signs, no distress. We had a wonderful dinner.”
Paige’s sudden passing was announced to faculty and students at Cedar Creek in an electronic message from school officials on May 7.
Classmates and staff at the high school immediately began sharing fond memories and photos on social media of the teen. They also began a collection of money for the Goolden family, for funeral expenses and a celebration of life at a later date.
“On May 6th, the world lost a beautiful soul and Heaven gained an angel. Paige Goolden, was a young woman of grit, love, and determination. There are no words to express how much Paige meant to all of us and how much she will be missed,” reads the fundraiser description facilitated by Cedar Creek guidance counselor Paula Londono.
The fundraiser, which originally had a goal of $20,000, but was later bumped to $30,000, has raised $22,000 as of Wednesday.
Renee said that the outpouring of support for their family has been incredible — her freezer is nearly full with meals and her home is filled with flowers. She hopes to use any additional money raised on the GoFundMe to further Paige’s legacy of giving to others.
“During her life, she brought positivity to us and now it’s on us to continue that legacy and that positivity, and keep bringing her light to all the other people around us,” family friend Erika Lower of Mullica Township said.
Paige, who turned 18 on April 22 — the celebratory day she shared with identical twin sister, Hannah — was technically the middle child of her parents, Renee and Geoffrey Goolden. Her older sister, Megan Brown, brother-in-law and nieces live in Saratoga Springs, N.Y.
Renee laughed retelling how Hannah was supposed to be born first, but during delivery, Paige put her sister in a full-nelson and flipped to make her entrance just one minute before Hannah.
Paige and Hannah had an incalculable bond, their mother said, and what they called “twin-stincts.” She said they could feel each other’s pain.
Paige was drawn to the water and loved her job as a lifeguard at Atsion Lake in the summer. She also worked at Claire’s Boutique in the Hamilton Mall, where she liked helping customers and piercing children’s ears.
At school, Paige was involved year long in various activities and part of Cedar Creek’s crew team and captain of the swim team. She also served as the stage manager for the drama club, most recently for the school's production of "Elf the Musical."
Paige loved animals, riding horses since she was 6, and caring for the many pets on the family's farm. Longtime family friend Judy Adirzone of Williamstown recalled at one point she felt that the Gooldens would get a new pet every week.
Renee, holding one of many journals created by Paige, read aloud a quote she thought would aptly describe how Paige lived her life: “Be a voice, not an echo.”
“She led and people followed,” Renee said.
Paige was also optimistic.
“She always found the silver lining,” Renee said.
When schools announced they were closing in mid-March due to COVID-19, Renee said Paige looked on the bright side.
“It sucked. Nobody’s happy with it. They felt a little robbed, but they knew it was going to come around. They were making history to be honest with you,” she said.
That optimism applied to Paige's Type I diabetes, too, which she was diagnosed with at age 5.
“She hated it, but she found ways to not let it define who she was,” Renee said.
Adirzone described Paige as more than just brave and strong, but compassionate.
“She was all of that and more,” she said.
In addition to immediate family, Paige is survived by her grandmothers Dorothy Albertson of Winslow Township and Patricia Goolden of Hannawa Falls, N.Y., many aunts, uncles, cousins, and longtime boyfriend and friend LA Rodriquez, as well as many friends.
To donate to the fundraiser, visit gofundme.com/f/paige-goolden-memorial-fund.
