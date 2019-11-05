Carousel New Jersey education icon.jpg

TRENTON — The state Board of Education advanced new rules for graduation and standardized testing at a special meeting last month.

The latest proposal — an amended version of a proposal put forward last year — was in response to a state Appellate Court ruling last winter that the state’s graduation rules violated the law.

The new proposal will require a final state board vote following a 60-day public comment period and would go into effect for the class of 2023, who are currently freshmen, through the class of 2025.

The rules advanced during the Oct. 21 special meeting differed slightly from those that were up for consideration but tabled at the Oct. 2 meeting.

According to a slide presentation about the changes, students in ninth grade would take the English Language Arts (ELA) and a math exam (either Algebra I, II or Geometry) for state assessment purposes.

As a requirement of graduation, students in 11th grade would be required to take one test that measures English Language Arts and math skills, aligned to the ELA 10, Algebra I and Geometry New Jersey Student Learning Standards.

Students who do not pass will be offered a menu of options as a path toward graduation under this proposal and will not be required to sit for graduation.

Annual testing in grades 3-9 would continue.

The 60-day public comment period will open after the proposal is published in the New Jersey Register in December. Public comment will be accepted through Jan. 31.

The state board is expected to take a final vote Feb. 5.

