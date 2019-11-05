Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
TRENTON — The State Board of Education will meet next week to consider changes to state stan…
The rules advanced during the Oct. 21 special meeting differed slightly from those that were up for consideration but tabled at the Oct. 2 meeting.
According to a slide presentation about the changes, students in ninth grade would take the English Language Arts (ELA) and a math exam (either Algebra I, II or Geometry) for state assessment purposes.
As a requirement of graduation, students in 11th grade would be required to take one test that measures English Language Arts and math skills, aligned to the ELA 10, Algebra I and Geometry New Jersey Student Learning Standards.
Students who do not pass will be offered a menu of options as a path toward graduation under this proposal and will not be required to sit for graduation.
Annual testing in grades 3-9 would continue.
The 60-day public comment period will open after the proposal is published in the New Jersey Register in December. Public comment will be accepted through Jan. 31.
The state board is expected to take a final vote Feb. 5.
I began covering South Jersey in 2008 after graduating from Rowan University with a degree in journalism. I joined The Press in 2015. In 2013, I was awarded a NJPA award for feature writing as a reporter for The Current of Hamilton Township.
