Dozens of schools and area colleges have announced cancellations, postponements and early dismissals Wednesday due to the snowstorm.
Governor Phil Murphy also declared that New Jersey has entered a state of emergency, which began Wednesday at 5:00 a.m. ahead of the anticipated winter storm.
The following schools have announced closings:
Atlantic County:
-- Abesgami high school
-- Absecon schools
-- Assumption Regional catholic school
-- Atlantic Christian School
--Atlantic County Institute of Technology
--Atlantic County Special Services School
-- Atlantic City schools
-- Brigantine Schools
--Buena Regional school district
-- Cedar Creak high school
-- Chartertech
-- Coastal Learning Center in Northfield
-- Egg Harbor Township schools
-- Galloway Schools
-- Holy Spirit High School
-- Margate City schools
--Mullica Township schools
-- Oakcrest high school
-- Princple Academy Charter School in EHT
-- Somers Point schools
Hammonton High School announced that it will dismiss early at 12:07 p.m. St. Joseph High School and St. Joseph Regional Elementary School in Hammonton will dismiss at noon.
Atlantic Cape Community College is closing at 12:30 p.m. Classes will resume Thursday.
All Stockton University campuses will close at 12:35 p.m. The Board of Trustees will meet at 4:30 PM as scheduled, but all other classes and activities beginning after 12:35 p.m.are canceled. Regularly scheduled shuttle service will continue.
Cumberland County:
-- Bridgeton
-- Cumberland Regional
-- Commerical Township
-- Millville
-- Upper Deerfield
-- Vineland
-- Vineland Public Charter, Bridgeton Public Charter and Millville Public Charter
Ocean County:
The Little Egg Harbor School District, Pinelands Regional School District, Tuckerton Elementary School, Eagleswood Elementary School and Bass River Elementary School will be having early dismissals Wednesday, February 20th due to the impending storm.
After school activities have been canceled. The Pinelands Regional School District BOE meeting is being postponed.
Ocean County Community College will close at noon. Regularly scheduled classes will end at 11 a.m. at all campus locations.
Check back later for more updates or follow Claire Lowe on Twitter for the latest on school closings.