GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — CNN legal analyst and author Joan Biskupic will address attendees at this year's Constitution Day program at Stockton University.
Biskupic wrote the 2019 biography “The Chief: The Life and Turbulent Times of Chief Justice John Roberts.” The annual program will be 6 p.m. Sept. 17 in the Campus Center Event Room. Admission is free and open to the public.
Stockton’s Constitution Day event commemorates the formation and signing of the U.S. Constitution on Sept. 17, 1787. Biskupic's appearance is sponsored by the Stockton University Political Engagement Project/American Democracy Project, the William J. Hughes Center for Public Policy, the Office of Service Learning and the Office of the Provost.
— Claire Lowe
