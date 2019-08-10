ATLANTIC CITY — Seeking to fill a void in youth programming, Stockton University will host free art programs for city children this month through state and local grants.
“Within the Atlantic City community, there is a dearth of arts — or any kind of programming for children in the month of August,” said Emily Sramaty, liaison for event planning and promotion for the School of Arts and Humanities at Stockton.
The $132,000 grant from the Casino Reinvestment Development Authority and several community partnerships will go in part toward a month of free weeklong makerspace workshops at the Noyes Arts Garage. In addition, the Atlantic City Housing Authority and Urban Redevelopment Agency will host the Jacob Lawrence Mobile Studio and the Puzzle Challenge in the community rooms at Stanley Holmes Village and Buzby Village. Stockton also collaborated with Michaels Management and Better Tomorrows to bring the Jacob Lawrence Mobile Studio to the Atlantic Marina Apartments, and worked with the Police Athletic League to expand art activities at the PAL building.
“We are empowering the youth of Atlantic City through art and entrepreneur programs to develop their creativity, confidence and life skills to succeed,” said Michael Cagno, executive director of the Noyes Museum.
The programs are open to Atlantic City residents ages 5 to 18.
“The programs would not be possible without funding support,” said Merydawilda Colón, executive director of the Stockton Center for Community Engagement.
“Every day is a new opportunity to engage a child, and the arts provide us the mechanism to do that,” she said. “We are looking forward to serving 300 youth in Atlantic City this month.”
The Atlantic City Makers’ Free Art Series for Atlantic City youth ages 12-18 will be held at the Noyes Arts Garage, 2200 Fairmount Ave., on the following dates:
Aug. 12-16, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.: Recycle old furniture into art using professional techniques and tools with local artist studio 209 West.
Aug. 19-23, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.: Learn polymer jewelry design using professional tools and techniques.
Aug. 19-23, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.: Make personalized T-shirts using professional production equipment with local artists AC Culprits.
A.C.’s Child: Free art classes for Atlantic City residents ages 5 to 12 will be held every Friday in August from 5 to 6 p.m. at the Arts Garage.
To register, call the Arts Garage at 609-626-3805 or email publicrelations@noyesmuseum.org.
For additional information on all programs, call the Stockton Center for Community Engagement at 609-652-4535.
— Claire Lowe