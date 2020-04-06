Egg Harbor Township High School AP Capstone

Egg Harbor Township High School junior Ayotoye 'Toye' Oguntuase, 15, and seniors Eddie Chen, 17; Vicky Zheng, 17; and Sarah Serneabad discuss their research projects as part of the AP Capstone program with teacher Kevin Murphy on Friday, Jan. 17, 2020.

 Claire Lowe / Staff Writer

The College Board will move its spring Advanced Placement, or AP, exams for high school students online this year in response to the COVID-19 crisis that has caused schools across the world to close.

The annual tests, which allow students to test higher-level knowledge in a variety of subjects, are taken by high school students enrolled in AP classes each spring. Many colleges accept the results of the tests as credits in that subject area.

Due to the uncertainty of returning to classes this spring, the College Board announced last week that it would provide options for more than three million students worldwide to take the AP tests online. The decision was based on a survey of 18,000 AP students, of whom 91% indicated they wanted to complete their tests.

“We surveyed thousands of students from all over the country, and they overwhelmingly want to test,” said Trevor Packer, the senior vice president of AP and instruction. “We want to give every student the chance to earn the college credit they’ve worked toward throughout the year. That’s why we quickly set up a process that’s simple, secure and accessible.”

According to the announcement made by the College Board, the exam dates will range from May 11 through 22, a complete schedule of which is available online. Students taking the AP Capstone Diploma Program will receive an extension on the deadline to submit their portfolios.

The College Board is instructing teachers of AP courses to contact them directly by April 24 if students need mobile tools or connectivity.

Contact: 609-272-7251

CLowe@pressofac.com

Twitter @clairelowe

Tags

Staff Writer

I began covering South Jersey in 2008 after graduating from Rowan University with a degree in journalism. I joined The Press in 2015. In 2013, I was awarded a NJPA award for feature writing as a reporter for The Current of Hamilton Township.

Load comments