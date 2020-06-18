TRENTON — Colleges and trade schools, which were shut down like all other educational facilities in the state in mid-March, can resume limited in-person programs next month, according to an executive order signed Monday by Gov. Phil Murphy.
Under the order, clinical, lab and other hands-on programs at colleges and trade and training schools can reopen as of July 1 with enhanced health and safety protocols, including masks and social distancing.
“As we move forward in our restart and recovery, these institutions will play a huge role. They are where our future workforce is being created,” Murphy said.
Ocean County College President Jon H. Larson said Thursday that despite being eager to reopen the college's Toms River and Manahawkin campuses, they would offer most fall 2020 semester courses online or remotely. Larson said the college is prepared to offer some face-to-face classes in areas such as nursing and health sciences. In addition, OCC may consider offering other courses that require hands-on labs, including criminal justice and the arts.
Other local colleges have not yet made announcements.
The state Office of the Secretary of Higher Education has issued guidelines to assist institutions as they prepare for next steps, the administration said. To open, institutions under the purview of the OSHE must submit plans that demonstrate how they will follow criteria delineated in the guidelines 14 days before the institution intends to bring students and staff back to campus. Trade and training schools, which are outside OSHE’s purview, are subject to a similar set of health and safety protocols.
“Sustained positive public health trends have allowed New Jersey to enter Stage Two on the road back to our ‘new normal,’ and after a period of uncertainty, we are pleased to be at a point where we can safely begin restarting campus operations for students, faculty and staff,” said Zakiya Smith Ellis, secretary of higher education. “We know many students prefer learning in-person, particularly those who experience hardship and whose home environments are not conducive to online education. As we seek to ensure appropriate measures are in place so educational activity can continue, the health and safety of the entire campus community will remain our priority.”
