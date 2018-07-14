During the summer between high school and college, about one-third of students will miss letters or deadlines and never make it to their freshmen year, studies show.
This phenomenon, called “summer melt” by higher education professionals, is one of the biggest hurdles incoming college freshmen face and affects first-generation and low-income college students at a higher rate than their peers, with long-lasting effects. College enrollment professionals consistently look for ways to reverse the trend and keep students on a path to a degree.
“Research shows, and this is something that we're very much aware of, that students that delay their enrollment into college are less likely to complete a post-secondary degree,” said Robert Heinrich, chief enrollment management officer at Stockton University.
Lindsay Page, associate professor of psychology in education at the University of Pittsburgh, said completing a post-secondary degree is a driver of a more stable economic life, stable households and healthier lifestyles.
“For all of those reasons, we should care about improving the transition to college,” Page said.
Page was part of a team that conducted research on summer melt for Harvard University and found that anywhere between 10 percent and 40 percent of students are affected. She said one of the biggest burdens for these students is finances — figuring out ways to pay for college — but also lack of knowledge on how the process works.
“Summer is really the time when the rubber meets the road when it comes to paying for things,” she said.
Page estimates about 200,000 students nationwide are affected by summer melt each year.
To reverse the trend, local colleges are looking at new ways to support students, especially those they find may be more susceptible to summer melt.
Stockton's melt rate hovers around 7 percent. Heinrich said orientation plays a big role in reducing summer melt, and parents are invited to the daylong program so they can also understand the process.
“If they have a poor experience during orientation we could lose them,” he said.
This year, Stockton is turning its recruitment team into pre-orientation mentors, Heinrich said. That person becomes the single point of contact for the incoming student to help them throughout the summer.
As opposed to email, the mentors will text with the students.
“We want to make sure we work with them and make everything accessible, so that they do enroll in the fall,” Heinrich said.
Rowan University in Glassboro is also employing counselors to work with at-risk students. Soumitra Ghosh, assistant vice president of student recruitment, said Rowan’s melt rate is between 7 percent and 9 percent. Like at Stockton, Rowan offers a summer orientation to acclimate students to the college process, and they also are assigned academic advisers they can contact for assistance.
“This year, in addition, we have sort of added additional faculty contact from earlier on,” Ghosh said.
He said the university is using predictive modeling to identify students who may be at risk and provide them support.
“We can sort of see as the freshman class is forming which students might be at a greater risk of summer melt. Those are the ones who we are addressing more aggressively this year,” Ghosh said.
Ghosh said it’s more than just finding the students a dorm and financial assistance.
“It’s about generally speaking to students,” he said. “If a student can imagine themselves here as a part of the community, then they don’t melt.”
Page said colleges should be proactive in dealing with summer melt. She pointed to a program at the University of Georgia that uses artificial intelligence to communicate with incoming freshmen to help them get over the hurdles that can cause summer melt.
In addition, Page suggested the college admissions and funding processes can be simplified.
“I think the fact that students and families struggle with this says something about how challenging the college experience can be,” she said. “There’s a lot of unnecessary complexity in the process.”