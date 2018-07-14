Tips to avoid summer melt

Text reminders over the summer. School counselors can still support their students after graduation by texting them. Weekly reminders to check their email, complete their financial aid forms and register for classes can go a long way to keeping students on track. Texting programs can make it easy for counselors to reach large numbers of students quickly, so this really doesn’t take away from their summer vacations, and it can make a big difference.

Continue those weekly meetings. Parents have long been advised to meet weekly with their senior for 20 minutes to discuss their college plans. Those meetings should continue in the summer, so families can review any mail or other communications the college has made. If doubts arise over what should be done, they can call the college and discover the next steps to take.

Head to campus. Older siblings can become part of the support team by taking the new high school graduate for a summer visit to campus. Summer melt sometimes occurs just because the student has doubts or concerns about being successful at college, or if they’ve made the right choice. There’s no better way to lose those doubts than to see themselves at school, meet their adviser, try out the food and buy some bookstore swag. This is a perfect way for brothers and sisters to bond with a sibling, reminding them of the ties that don’t change, even if life does.

Source: U.S. Department of Education Homeroom blog