EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — The Egg Harbor Township High School Communications Academy held its first COMM-ference event Thursday, inviting former students to talk about their experiences in higher education.
The morning portion of the event included career rotations for current Communications Academy students and prospective students from the district's middle schools. Each rotation featured a presentation from professionals working in media fields such as print journalism, television production and sports media.
After, high school students were invited to participate in the alumni panel. The Egg Harbor Township grads, who have gone on to study communications at universities including Stockton, Rowan, Montclair and Full Sail, discussed their courses of study and the experiences they have had in internships and college thus far.
— Claire Lowe