LITTLE EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — While many residents asked about opting out of a pilot program of the soon-to-be-mandated LGBTQ curriculum, Pinelands Regional school officials said that was not an option, but they made it clear they will make themselves available to answer any questions regarding the program.
“It’s impossible to opt out of the current culture that we live in,” Superintendent Melissa McCooley said, reiterating a phrase she used at last month's school board meeting on the curriculum.
With more than 100 attendees at the community meeting in the gymnasium of the junior high Wednesday, representatives from Garden State Equality explained how the LGBTQ-inclusive curriculum will be incorporated into lessons across all areas for eighth graders through the rest of the year in all 12 pilot districts.
“This is not a textbook with worksheets and things like that,” said Kate Okeson, co-founder and program director at Make it Better for Youth, which helped develop the curriculum.
Okeson said it’s about infusing LGBTQ — lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer — history and relevance into the lessons and content areas and “helping teachers script to expand or infuse their lessons with content that satisfies the letter and the spirit of the law.”
Pinelands Regional Junior High School was selected by the state as one of 12 schools, including Chartertech High School for the Performing Arts in Somers Point, to participate in the pilot year. In September, the law will require all schools to include instruction that portrays the political, economic and social contributions of LGBTQ individuals across all content areas for middle and high school students.
“The reasons why we’re doing this is that LGBTQ youth need to be seen in the stories that we tell,” said Ashley Chiappano, safe school and community education manager at Garden State Equality. “We really believe that with the input of educators, we will do this in the right way not only for educators, but for students.”
Chiappano said the LGBTQ mandate is similar to the state's mandates that schools incorporate black history and Holocaust curricula throughout the year. Teachers participating in the pilot program will have access through a closed website to the lessons, which are adaptable based on grade level.
“We’re providing a tool kit, and it’s up to each individual educator to adjust or adapt their lessons," she said.
During the meeting, Okeson gave several examples of areas where the lessons can be infused, including reading books with themes that relate to overcoming stereotypes or highlighting the accomplishments of scientists or artists who are part of the LGBTQ community.
“There are cultural contributions that extend into all types of communities, those that look like mine and those that don’t,” Okeson said.
Many who packed the meeting Wednesday wore yellow buttons stating “Family Community and School, Not Special Interests” in silent opposition to the curriculum.
Whiting resident Kathy Stricchiola, who wore one of the buttons she said were handed out by a group of church members, including from Calvary Baptist in Tuckerton, said she was opposed to the curriculum.
One Ocean County man, who asked not to be named, said he is not part of the Pinelands Regional School District but attended to show his opposition to the curriculum.
“It’s just a matter of special interests,” the man said, adding kids should be educated on LGBTQ issues by their parents. “I don’t go to school and say, 'Hey, kids, everyone must understand Christianity is a good thing.'”
Pinelands ninth-grade English teacher Shari Saks, an alumna of the district who is gay, said she was pleasantly surprised with the outcome of the meeting.
“I did think it was going to be a lot worse than it was, and I was really, really happy that it flowed so easily and went as well as it did,” Saks said.
She said having the inclusive curriculum in her home district was empowering.
“I didn’t come out until I was 35. I think a lot of me waiting so long was me growing up in a small town where being gay wasn’t necessarily as accepted as it could be in other places,” Saks said. “I’m really excited for the fact that this curriculum is not only going to allow the LGBTQ students to feel more acknowledge and accepted, but it’s also going to allow us to be more progressive as a school district.”
Despite many opposing the curriculum, the meeting was calm, and McCooley invited those with additional questions to contact her.
After the meeting, McCooley said she was happy with the turnout and stood behind the school's decision to participate in the pilot.
According to a recent school climate survey, 17% of students did not feel safe at school because of issues related to their gender or sexuality, she said.
“It’s challenging because I respect their views," she said of the religious community. "But we have to understand that the LGBTQ curriculum does exist and we have to create an inclusive environment for all our students.
“At the end of the day, we have to do what’s best for the students and the staff."
The eighth-grade teachers have already begun incorporating some of the lessons, McCooley said, and have received positive feedback from students.
On Thursday, she met with a reverend from a local church and plans to meet with more church leaders to discuss their concerns.
Another community meeting is being planned for May.
