Four teams of students from around South Jersey will meet inside the courtroom Wednesday to face off in the State Bar Foundation’s 2019 Mock Trial regional finals.
Teams from Middle Township, Mainland Regional, Cumberland Regional and Central Regional high schools were named winners last month in their respective county competitions open to high schools across the state.
This is Mainland’s eighth year in a row winning the Atlantic County Mock Trial competition. The team’s adviser, Chris Fernandez, said he was incredibly proud of the students on his team. Last year, the team made it to the finals where they placed second.
“Their countless hours of hard work and amazing talent never cease to impress me. They have lived up to the standard set by past teams. All of Mainland past and present should be proud of their accomplishment. It wasn't easy,” Fernandez said. “Atlantic County is an incredibly challenging county. I respect all the teams that force us to be our best. They make us better. And the kids lived up to the challenge.”
Middle Township Mock Trial adviser Kim Moore said this is her team's third year together, the second year she is advising, and the first year winning the Cape May County championship.
"They all mostly started as freshmen and are a very talented and hard working team consisting now of one senior, eight juniors and one sophomore," Moore said. "They are finally realizing the benefits of their commitment and hard work and perseverance."
The mock trial program was designed to teach students about the law, court procedures and the legal system.
This year’s case was a civil action involving an injury resulting from a roller coaster ride. Students take on the roles of defendants, attorneys and witnesses. The students are coached by a school adviser and a local attorney.
The winners from South Jersey compete Wednesday at the New Jersey Law Center in New Brunswick for two spots in the regional playoffs on Feb. 26. From there, the six teams will be narrowed to three – one from each region – to compete in the semi-finals on March 5.