Four area teachers were recognized this week as County Teachers of the Year, the New Jersey Department of Education announced.
Carrie Merritt of Ocean City Primary School, Mark Deebold of Atlantic City High School, Vicki Yeager of Vineland High School, and William Smith of Southern Regional Middle School were among the 21 teachers recognized Wednesday at an awards ceremony at Jackson Memorial High School.
“Our greatest resources in public education are our educators,” said Education Commissioner Lamont O. Repollet. “Here in New Jersey, we are blessed to have many brilliant educators, and these 21 who are being recognized as County Teachers of the Year are emblematic of the quality of instruction that we see throughout the Garden State.”
Each year, schools throughout the state name teachers of the year who then go on to compete for their county title. The county winners will face off for the state title this year, announced in the fall.
Last year’s state Teacher of the Year, Amy Andersen of Ocean City High School, advanced to the finals of the national competition, but was beat out by a teacher from Washington state. Andersen earned the distinction of becoming the first finalist from New Jersey since the 1970s.
A panel of educators then will select the New Jersey State Teacher of the Year based on written applications, video submissions and interviews with the County Teachers of the Year.