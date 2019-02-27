MAYS LANDING — The appearance for a high school principal charged with distributing child pornography was postponed again to allow more time for the defense to analyze evidence.
Attorney Brenden Shur, who represents Edward James Bonek, 48, of Absecon, said that the appearance was rescheduled to March 29.
“Our forensic computer expert is examining hard drives provided by the state in the course of discovery,” Shur said.
Bonek, who has pleaded not guilty, has been held in Cape May County jail since his arrest in August. The high school principal is among several school employees charged with various criminal acts over the last year.
The latest, diving coach Mark Balesteri Jr. who worked as an aide in Egg Harbor Township High School, was released from jail earlier this week and will appear next for a pre-indictment conference in April. According to documents in the case, Balesteri told police he was a “pervert” and a “pedophile.”
A Bridgeton teacher, Isaias Garza, 50, of Vineland was indicted this month after being charged in October with the sexual assault of two former students, according to court records. He was released from jail pending trial, and is expected to make a plea at his arraignment March 4 in Cumberland County Superior Court.
The Fairfield Township superintendent who was arrested and charged with aggravated assault on a private eye he hired to spy on his wife will appear in court March 13 after pleading not guilty.
Michael Knox, 48, of Burlington was arrested and charged with aggravated assault, possession of instrument of a crime, terroristic threats, and simple assault. He is represented by Ronald Greenblatt of Haddonfield.
Knox has since returned to his position in the district and the school board’s attorney, Frank DiDomenico, said last month that the board has not taken any disciplinary action.
Other school employees facing criminal charges include:
Pleasantville High School teacher Jessica R. Gaeckle, who is accused of having sex with an 18-year-old student. The 30-year-old, of Galloway Township, waived her first appearance earlier this month. Gaeckle was charged with two counts of official misconduct and one count of hindering apprehension. She will next appear in court on March 12.
Meanwhile, the several education professional who pleaded guilty to involvement in the ongoing federal health benefits fraud investigation have yet to be sentenced for the varying roles in the scheme.
Middle Township teacher Shawn Sypherd, 47; Pleasantville teacher Richard “Erick” McAllister, 43; Ocean City school maintenance worker James Wildman, 44; and Pleasantville guidance counselor Michael Pilate, 40, all pleaded guilty in Camden federal court beginning in September 2017 in the scheme that involved filling medically unnecessary compounded cream medications.
Their sentencing dates have been delayed several times and all have maintained their state licenses to date, but not their employment.
This story is developing, check back for updates.