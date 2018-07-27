VINELAND — Cumberland County College and Rowan University have signed a transfer agreement for engineering students.
The agreement allows students who complete an engineering degree at Cumberland County College to the transfer into the Henry M. Rowan College of Engineering at Rowan Unversity as a junior.
A cumulative grade point average of 3.5 is required for automatic acceptance. Students who do not meet this requirement but have a grade point average of 3.0, will be given strong consideration, the agreement states.
The agreement comes in light of talks between the two higher education institutions of a merger, which is supported by the Cumberland County Board of Freeholders.