From left, Steven Chin, Vice Dean, and Anthony Lowman, Dean, of Henry M. Rowan College of Engineering, join Cumberland County College Interim President Shelly Schneider and James Piccone, Vice President of Academic and Student Affairs, to sign an articulation agreement that will facilitate the transfer of Cumberland engineering majors into the Rowan College of Engineering baccalaureate degree program.

VINELAND — Cumberland County College and Rowan University have signed a transfer agreement for engineering students.

The agreement allows students who complete an engineering degree at Cumberland County College to the transfer into the Henry M. Rowan College of Engineering at Rowan Unversity as a junior.

A cumulative grade point average of 3.5 is required for automatic acceptance. Students who do not meet this requirement but have a grade point average of 3.0, will be given strong consideration, the agreement states.

The agreement comes in light of talks between the two higher education institutions of a merger, which is supported by the Cumberland County Board of Freeholders.

