VINELAND — Former Millville school administrator Shelly O. Schneider was named Thursday as the temporary replacement for outgoing Cumberland County College President Yves Salomon-Fernandez, the college announced.
The Cumberland County College Board of Trustees approved Schneider as the college’s interim president, beginning July 20, at a special meeting Thursday. Salomon-Fernandez, who served as Cumberland’s president since June 2016, accepted a position as president of Greenfield Community College in Greenfield, Massachusetts, the college said.
“It is an honor and a privilege to be able to serve the county again in this capacity,” Schneider said. “Cumberland County College has a tremendous staff and valued students. I look forward to continuing the services the college has to offer our future leaders.”
This is the second time Schneider, of Vineland, has filled the interim role at the college, serving in the 2015-2016 school year following the departure of Thomas Isekenegbe.
“Shelly is an outstanding individual who has worked hard to improve educational opportunities throughout her long career,” said Donna M. Perez, Cumberland County College Board of Trustees chairwoman. “Her previous experience as interim college president means that she will be able to hit the ground running and seamlessly maintain college operations at the highest standards for our students and the community we serve.”
Schneider's past roles include Assistant Superintendent of Curriculum and Instruction for Millville Public Schools from 1999 to 2004, before becoming superintendent of the district for six years. She was Interim Assistant Superintendent of Vineland Public Schools in 2012, and Interim Superintendent of Commercial Township Public Schools from 2013 to 2015. Schneider also served as a visiting professor for Stockton University’s Organizational Leadership Ed.D. program.
In 2015, Schneider was inducted into the Cumberland County Women’s Hall of Fame.