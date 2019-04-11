VINELAND — A new wellness center has opened at Cumberland County College.
The center, located on the first floor of the academic building, offers mental health counseling to assist its students with life’s challenges and stressors.
The services of the center are free to current students and include short-term, solutions-focused counseling, student-specific strategy counseling, assessment and referral services, wellness education workshops, and staff and faculty consultation.
Office hours are 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday.
School bus safety bill signed into law
TRENTON — Students in New Jersey will be required to carry identification at off-campus, school-sponsored activities and principals will have to keep a list of who rode what bus there after a new law was signed by the governor this month.
The measure was the final proposal under a package of bills designed to increase school bus safety after a deadly Route 80 crash in May 2018 that killed a teacher and a student.
Among the previous school bus rider safety measures signed into law is legislation requiring three-point lap belts on school buses, for school bus operations in the state to comply with certain federal regulations, 24 hours of notification that a school bus driver's license is suspended or revoked, and for school bus drivers to submit medical certificates to the state Motor Vehicle Commission to prove continuing physical fitness and to submit to medical examination that includes certain screenings.
Bill would help districts losing school aid
TRENTON — Responding to recent changes to the school funding reform law that hurt many schools in the 1st Legislative District, local legislators introduced bills to stop any further cuts to aid.
State Sen. Bob Andrzejczak and Assemblymen Bruce Land and Matt Milam, D-Cape May, Cumberland, Atlantic, introduced bills last month that would hold state aid at 2019-20 levels through 2025 for any school set to lose more aid due to funding changes.
The reforms, signed into law in July by Gov. Phil Murphy, eliminated growth caps and phased out over seven years adjustment aid for districts considered “overfunded” by the state formula. Districts with declining enrollment, including in Cape May County, received cuts to their aid while districts considered “underfunded” received increases. Andrzejczak’s predecessor, U.S. Rep. Jeff Van Drew, advocated that the “overfunded” districts be held harmless instead of having aid cut but did not give an exact source for the additional funding.
“South Jersey is struggling,” said Andrzejczak. “Unlike the wealthier parts of the state, we simply cannot raise property taxes to make up for the loss of state funding. This bill will ensure we maintain our education standards, retain our teachers and give our children the best opportunities we can. I hope other senators will join me in sponsoring this legislation.”
The bills are waiting to be assigned to a committee.
Summer Academy at Cumberland County College
VINELAND — Cumberland County College will bring back its Kid’s Academy summer camp this summer.
The camp, for ages 5 to 14, is administered through Cumberland’s division of Workforce Development and Community Education. The academy offers age-appropriate activities designed to appeal to a variety of interests. College staff members provide education, enrichment and motivation to help children develop social skills, reach personal goals and achieve academic success.
Summer programs will be offered from June 17 through Aug. 30. In-person registrations will take place on the college campus, 3322 College Drive, in the Guaracini Performing Arts Center on April 13, 10 a.m.-noon; May 18, 10 a.m.-noon; and June 6, 6-8 p.m.
For full details, visit cccnj.edu/kidsacademy.
Rowan introduces LEGO League Robotics Camp
GLASSBORO — Rowan University will host a five-day, nonresidential LEGO League summer robotics camp that integrates science, technology and engineering education, while teaching students to design, build and program robots using LEGO technology.
The LEGO League offers a junior camp for students ages 7-10 and a beginner and advanced camp for students ages 10-14.
The camp costs $330 per student, which includes the five-day session, lunch at the Rowan dining hall and a T-shirt. To register and for more information, visit go.rowan.edu/fllcamp.
Thomas Edison president to give graduation speech at Cumberland
VINELAND — George A. Pruitt, president emeritus of Thomas Edison State University will deliver the keynote address at Cumberland County College’s 52nd commencement ceremony.
Pruitt is active in the formulation of education policy nationally and in New Jersey. Having served as president of Thomas Edison for more than 35 years, he is among the longest-serving public university presidents in the nation and identified as one of the country’s most effective college presidents in a study of presidential leadership funded by the Exxon Education Foundation.
The ceremony will take place on the college campus May 16.
Paid summer internships for teens and young adults
Atlantic County teens and young adults are invited to apply for paid summer internships through the Atlantic County Workforce Development Board.
The board is matching youth 16-24 years old with area employers for eight-week paid internships between June and August.
According to Executive Director Rhonda Lowery, the WDB hopes to place 100 youths in positions for 25 hours per week at a salary of $10.50 per hour. Funding for this program is provided through the state Department of Labor and Workforce Development.
“These opportunities may help direct participants towards future careers and permanent positions,” said County Executive Dennis Levinson.
Those who are interested may apply at learntrainworkac.com/summer-youth-application.