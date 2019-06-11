VINELAND — Cumberland County College expects to have a new name by next month as the community college is awaiting approval of a merger with Rowan College at Gloucester County.
On June 28, the Board of Trustees will hold a special meeting and vote to officially close Cumberland County College.
The day prior, the Middle States Commission of Higher Education, which issues accreditation for public and private institutions, is expected to approve the merger to become Rowan College of South Jersey, said Robert Clark, head of institutional research at Cumberland County College.
Clark said that the application for merger from Cumberland and Rowan College of Gloucester County was submitted on Nov. 5 and went through three-tiered process of review.
“We’ve been in touch with the commission all the way through,” Clark said. “Everything is looking good so we don’t anticipate any problems.”
If approved, the new Rowan College of South Jersey will operate over two campuses at the Cumberland and Gloucester colleges. There will be one president, the current Rowan College of Gloucester County president Frederick Keating, and one board of trustees.
The membership of the new board is determined by state statute with eight Gloucester County representatives and five Cumberland representatives. The current Cumberland County board has 10 members.
Clark said that the boards of freeholders from each county will vet and approve candidates to fill the open seats. Those seats will likely be filled at respective freeholder meetings next week, he said.
Clark said there will be no layoffs and the 10 unions between the two existing colleges have signed a one-year extension of their labor contracts, which expire this year, as well as a memorandum of agreement to keep staff at the current level for the next two years.
He said there may be some attrition, “but that’s something that is ongoing anyway.”
“Things have gone remarkably smoothly,” Clark said.
Cumberland County officials have said the merger plan will help to keep the community college from closing as it faces financial hardships due to declining enrollment.
Over a five-year period from 2012, Rowan College at Gloucester County was the only community college in the state to show an increase in enrollment. Clark said it was flat this year.
“They have been the best at resisting the decline in enrollment that Cumberland County, statewide and nationwide have been experiencing,” he said.
He said they are projecting enrollment to stay relatively flat over the next three years at the new Rowan College of South Jersey.
“But understand that flat is good,” Clark said.
He said the merger will also allow Cumberland County to be a part of the “3 plus 1” program available currently at Rowan College of Gloucester County.
“Students will be able to pay community college tuition for three years and university tuition for one year and complete their baccalaureate degree for less than $30,000,” Clark said.
He said the merger will also not affect any existing dual-enrollment or Early College High School agreements that Cumberland County College currently participates in.
After the 12 p.m. vote on June 28, there will be a celebration with special guests including interim President Shelly Schneider, Cumberland County College, as well as Keating, Rowan University President Ali Houshmand and NJ Secretary of Higher Education Zakiya Smith Ellis.