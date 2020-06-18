VINELAND — It was already going to be a special graduation as Cumberland County Technical Education Center’s first senior class was preparing to graduate this spring.
The COVID-19 pandemic made it unforgettable.
“This has been such an emotional time for all of us here. It’s almost surreal. But in true TEC fashion, every person you think of here, we’re out-of-the-box thinkers ... and it’s almost fitting that this is an out-of-the-box commencement ceremony,” said Dina Rossi, the school’s superintendent.
On Thursday, 233 seniors who started their high school career in 2016 as the only class at the Cumberland County vocational school said their final goodbyes with a drive-thru parade in front of the school. In-person ceremonies have been delayed until July due to the new coronavirus.
Emergency sirens blared and horns beeped as a parade of cars lined up at the college and made their way down the access road to the front of the vocational school that was lined on both sides with cheering faculty and staff.
The lap around the campus was their last as CCTEC administrators decided against having an in-person event in July for health and safety reasons.
One by one the seniors exited their cars and walked up to accept their diploma before departing to their vehicle and driving through the blue-and-white balloon arch.
Senior Class President Tabitha Gentiletti led the parade and was immediately brought to tears.
“It’s a lot,” she said. “It feels surreal to be here after not being here since March 17 and seeing all the teachers all at once, and knowing it’s the last time I might see them.”
Gentiletti was scheduled to give a speech as part of a virtual celebration later Thursday evening but said if she could tell her class one thing at that moment, “I would tell them I love them very, very much.”
Armani Bunton, of Millville, wore a personalized stole with her name and photos as she accepted her diploma.
“I feel great,” she said. “It wasn’t my ideal graduation, but it’s still better than nothing.”
Charles Pepper, of Bridgeton, is joining the Air Force after high school and was happy to have a celebration now, as he wouldn’t be able to participate in a July event.
“I think it’s a great way to replace a normal graduation,” Pepper said. “It makes us feel special.”
Chemistry teacher Amanda Mason, who was hired for the school before the building opened and has taught nearly every member of the senior class at some point, cheered on her students.
“It’s been a unique and amazing experience,” Mason said. “To see them, specifically, grow and lead this school into what it has become.”
She said many of the clubs and organizations in the school were established because of the senior class.
“They’re such a unique group of leaders, and I think it comes with this unique experience of being the first class to establish a new school,” Mason said.
Ruth Barreiro, now a teacher at Clearview Regional High School in Mullica Hill, taught the engineering program when the school opened in 2016 and came back Thursday to see her former students graduate.
“I promised these kids I would be here,” Barreiro said. “I’m so excited for them. I can’t wait to see where they go from here.”
Rossi said throughout the school closure that began in March, members of the senior class have made the best of their situation and stayed positive and celebratory of their final year.
“It’s been such an amazing, reflective year in and of itself, and then with the current situation that we find ourselves in, it has been even more reflective and more inspiring every day,” she said.
CCTEC opened its $70 million, 203,000-square-foot campus in 2016 to about 240 full-time freshmen. Each subsequent year, the building, located adjacent to the Rowan College of South Jersey-Cumberland campus, welcomed a new freshman class.
Rossi thanked the parents and students for their commitment to the school four years ago.
“Our building wasn’t even established when we started to recruit for this school. They really had to take a chance and put us to the test to see if we were going to follow through with everything we said we would,” she said, adding students and staff surpassed the benchmarks and goals they had set for themselves.
Cumberland County Technical Education Center graduation ceremony 2020
Cumberland County Technical Education Center seniors, along with their families, drive by graduation ceremony Thursday June 18, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
