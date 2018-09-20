VINELAND – As Cumberland County College and Rowan College at Gloucester County continue to explore a potential merger of the two institutions, informational public forums have been scheduled to provide community members an opportunity to ask questions and share their opinions about the proposal.
Upcoming public forums include:
“Calling all Students,” 2-3 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 26 in the Luciano Theatre of the college’s Guaracini Performing Arts Center, 3322 College Drive.
Merger Conversation, 5-6:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 27 at the Everett P. Marino Center, 11 Washington Street, Bridgeton.
Merger Conversation, 5-6:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 4 in the college’s Luciano Conference Center banquet room, 3322 College Drive.