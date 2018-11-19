TRENTON — The New Jersey Supreme Court denied a petition to appeal the detention of a Pleasantville principal charged with downloading and sharing over 1,000 images of child pornography on his work-issued laptop.
Edward James Bonek, 48, of Absecon was indicted in October on charges of possessing and distributing child pornography through a peer-to-peer file sharing network called BitTorrent.
Bonek has been in Cape May County Jail since his arrest in August. His attorney, John Zarych, had petitioned the highest court in the state to reconsider Bonek's detention.
On Monday, the court released orders on several dozen petitions including Bonek's. The order, dated Nov. 13, does not give a reason for the denial and is signed by Chief Justice Stuart Rabner.
Zarych was not immediately available for comment on the decision.
Bonek was scheduled for an arraignment on his charges earlier this month, but it was delayed as attorneys were still reviewing evidence.