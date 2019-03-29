Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
ATLANTIC CITY — Construction could begin as soon as the fall on a $62 million second phase of Stockton University’s city campus as project developers seek approval this month.
“It’s all about momentum,” said Christopher Paladino, president of the Atlantic City Development Corp. “This project will allow an additional 405 students to live on the Stockton Atlantic City campus.”
AC Devco will appear before the city’s Planning Board on Tuesday for a courtesy review of the proposal for the six-story, 105-unit structure over nearly an acre of property between Atlantic, South Hartford and South Providence avenues.
The developer will then head to the Casino Reinvestment Development Authority on April 18 for site plan approval, although Stockton and AC Devco have yet to sign an agreement.
Stockton President Harvey Kesselman said any future agreement is dependent on funding.
"Until we are able to secure sufficient funding so we don’t have to pass off those costs to our students, then we will absolutely move forward because we know the demand is there, and we know that expansion in Atlantic City is important, not only for the region but also for Stockton," Kesselman said.
The second phase of the Stockton campus in Atlantic City is an important step toward developing a full-blown university district in the Lower Chelsea neighborhood and one of the main entrances into Atlantic City.
Paladino said it represents a long-term interest in the city from the college and private developers beyond the initial $220 million investment in new facilities for both Stockton and South Jersey Gas.
“It’s another step in the right direction for Atlantic City,” he said.
Mayor Frank Gilliam Jr., whose elected position grants him a seat on the CRDA board, said it was always the intention to have the university expand once it had secured a foothold in the city.
“The state of New Jersey, as well as the city of Atlantic City, looks at Stockton University as an anchor institution," said Gilliam. "I don’t think this is one of those projects that is going to meet any opposition.”
The Stockton University Atlantic City campus is just a over a week away from holding classes to begin the fall semester. The highlight of the brand new student dorms are the oceanfront views from the boardwalk building. Tuesday, August 28
