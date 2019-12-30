TRENTON — Of the 34 districts to apply for emergency aid this year, Commercial Township in Cumberland County was among the 13 districts that received additional funding.
This is the second year in a row that Commercial Township is receiving the extra funding. The district saw a massive cut in its budget due to school funding reform that began in 2018. Commercial applied for $791,961 in aid and received $677,867.
Pleasantville, which two years ago lost more than $800,000 in state aid and laid off dozens of employees due to two years of budget deficits, requested $2 million, but was denied any additional money. Middle Township also requested emergency funds of $407,414 and was denied.
In all, 34 districts applied for emergency aid of more than $362.57 million. Of the $20 million appropriated in this year’s budget for emergency school aid, $15 million was distributed, not including Camden, which is still under review.
New Jersey Department of Education spokesman Michael Yaple said that the DOE is not discussing individual applications, but said a thorough and detailed needs assessment was completed for each application.
“We are confident that these awards will allow those districts to provide quality educational services to their students,” Yaple said. “We have also informed each school district that if circumstances change during the school year, the district may request to submit additional information for the Department’s consideration.”
Pleasantville said earlier this month that it planned to appeal to the DOE for reconsideration.
Big Brothers Big Sisters seeks local law enforcement and first responders
VINELAND — Big Brothers Big Sisters of Cumberland and Salem Counties has started a new program aimed at building relationships between youth, law enforcement officers and first responders and is looking for mentors.
Created by Big Brothers Big Sisters of America and launched in 2016, Bigs in Blue is a one-to-one mentoring program that connects youth with police in communities throughout the country, building strong, trusting, and lasting relationships.
Research shows that mentored youth are less likely to use drugs, engage in delinquent and anti-social activity, and more likely to form positive social bonds and an improved outlook for their future.
“The Bigs with Badges program builds bridges of communication to offer youth a positive perspective about law enforcement and first responders,” said Donna Bennett, president and CEO of Big Brothers Big Sisters of Cumberland and Salem Counties.
For more information, contact Melody Montgomery at 856-692-0916, or visit www.southjerseybigs.org.
Rutgers-Camden researcher finds active-shooter drills in schools may do more harm than good
CAMDEN – As school children are increasingly exposed to realistic active-shooter drillers, a Rutgers University–Camden nursing scholar has found the effects may be harmful.
In an article published in Current Trauma Reports, Robin Cogan, a lecturer in the Rutgers School of Nursing‒Camden, and her co-authors said active-shooter drills are not evidence-based and can expose students and staff to frighteningly realistic scenarios.
In the article, Cogan worried about the impact that the drills have on the psychological development of young children.
Among the problems Cogan sees with the programs are that they do not consider the students’ ages and developmental stages, if they have special health care needs, or if they have learning challenges.
Cogan and her co-authors suggested investing in school nurses, programs such as Stop the Bleed that encourages bystanders to be trained to help stop bleeding victims in an emergency before medical professionals arrive or that encourage relationship building. She said initiatives that focus on safe gun storage to keep guns out of the hands of students and offering gun locks to families on Back to School Night activities could also be effective.
The article, “School Nurses Share Their Voices, Trauma, and Solutions by Sounding the Alarm on Gun Violence,” is co-authored by Donna Nickitas, dean of the Rutgers School of Nursing–Camden, Donna Mazyck of the National Association of School Nurses, and Sunny Hallowell of Villanova University.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.