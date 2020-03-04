TRENTON — The state will soon reissue school aid notices to local districts after criticism from funding advocates that 2018 property tax data was used in the calculations.
Department of Education Commissioner Lamont O. Repollet made the announcement at Wednesday’s State Board of Education meeting in Trenton, but said only one district — Pemberton Township in Burlington County — will see an impact.
“As many of you might know, amendments to the (School Funding Reform Act) include exemptions from the state aid reductions for districts based on each district’s equalized total tax rate compared to the statewide average,” Repollet said, noting the law requires that the state use the most recent available data. “Determining whether a district is eligible for these exemptions is the only effect that local tax effort has on a district’s proposed state aid allocation under SFRA.”
According to reports, the flaw in the calculations was pointed out by Pemberton Township, a former Abbott district that qualifies for some of the exemptions built into the new school funding law to minimize the burden of aid cuts on financially stressed districts. Pemberton Superintendent Tony Trongone told Politico earlier this week that the district last year raised its tax rate and should have only lost about $2.4 million, but instead was cut $4.4 million in aid.
Repollet said Wednesday that the 2018 data was the latest available data when the governor delivered his budget message late last month, so that was the data that was used. He said because the 2019 tax rate data is now finalized, the department of education will reissue aid notice to all districts using that data.
“Utilizing the 2019 tax data, Pemberton Township School District will rise above the exemption threshold set forth in the SFRA. Again, Pemberton is the only school district in the state that will be impacted by the updated tax data,” Repollet said.
