DOWNE TOWNSHIP — Six months ago, 4-year-old Aubrey Webster couldn’t speak. Her preschool teacher, Laura Buonadonna, said she was just starting to learn the Pledge of Allegiance when school was closed due to COVID-19 last month.
That’s why last week, when Buonadonna received a video of Aubrey reciting the Pledge for her whole class to hear, she was brought to tears.
“When I saw that − my heart − I couldn’t believe it,” said Buonadonna, a preschool teacher at Downe Township Elementary School. “I’m so proud of her.”
Aubrey’s mom, Jennifer Ulrich, of Downe Township, said Aubrey was excited to make the video for her classmates, asking to wear her Supergirl costume for the occasion.
“Her teacher reached out, and she’s been trying to keep the kids on the same routine as they’ve been in the classroom,” said Ulrich. “It’s hard, especially for the little ones because we’re just starting to mold them into the full-day routine.”
Ulrich said Aubrey’s lack of verbal skills can be attributed in part to her constant ear infections as a baby.
At age 2, Aubrey had a surgery to implant ear tubes to help correct the issue, which also improved her hearing. At the same time, she also had her eyesight tested and was prescribed bifocals.
“So pretty much for the first two years of her life, she could not see or hear. So she was two years behind everyone,” Ulrich said. “Ever since we did the tubes and the glasses, it’s like a whole new world for her.”
Ulrich said maintaining a relationship with her class while school is closed is very important to keep up Aubrey’s skills.
“It’s amazing to see what school can do for them, and we can’t wait to get back to school, because her teachers and her friends opened her up,” Ulrich said.
Buonadonna, who lives in Millville, said Aubrey’s video is a source of inspiration, not just for the class but for the whole school.
“Everybody knows how far she has come. I think sometimes preschool gets overlooked. They think we just play and babysit, but these kids are learning amazing skills,” she said. “If you work really hard whether you’re 4 or 24 or 34, you can really accomplish all of your goals.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.