Aubrey Webster recites Pledge of Allegiance

Downe Township preschooler Aubrey Webster, 4, who was nonverbal up until six months ago, had just learned the Pledge of Allegiance before school was closed due to COVID-19.

 Jennifer Ulrich / provided

DOWNE TOWNSHIP — Six months ago, 4-year-old Aubrey Webster couldn’t speak. Her preschool teacher, Laura Buonadonna, said she was just starting to learn the Pledge of Allegiance when school was closed due to COVID-19 last month.

That’s why last week, when Buonadonna received a video of Aubrey reciting the Pledge for her whole class to hear, she was brought to tears.

“When I saw that − my heart − I couldn’t believe it,” said Buonadonna, a preschool teacher at Downe Township Elementary School. “I’m so proud of her.”

Aubrey’s mom, Jennifer Ulrich, of Downe Township, said Aubrey was excited to make the video for her classmates, asking to wear her Supergirl costume for the occasion.

“Her teacher reached out, and she’s been trying to keep the kids on the same routine as they’ve been in the classroom,” said Ulrich. “It’s hard, especially for the little ones because we’re just starting to mold them into the full-day routine.”

Ulrich said Aubrey’s lack of verbal skills can be attributed in part to her constant ear infections as a baby.

At age 2, Aubrey had a surgery to implant ear tubes to help correct the issue, which also improved her hearing. At the same time, she also had her eyesight tested and was prescribed bifocals.

“So pretty much for the first two years of her life, she could not see or hear. So she was two years behind everyone,” Ulrich said. “Ever since we did the tubes and the glasses, it’s like a whole new world for her.”

Ulrich said maintaining a relationship with her class while school is closed is very important to keep up Aubrey’s skills.

“It’s amazing to see what school can do for them, and we can’t wait to get back to school, because her teachers and her friends opened her up,” Ulrich said.

Buonadonna, who lives in Millville, said Aubrey’s video is a source of inspiration, not just for the class but for the whole school.

“Everybody knows how far she has come. I think sometimes preschool gets overlooked. They think we just play and babysit, but these kids are learning amazing skills,” she said. “If you work really hard whether you’re 4 or 24 or 34, you can really accomplish all of your goals.”

Contact: 609-272-7251

CLowe@pressofac.com

Twitter @clairelowe

Tags

Staff Writer

I began covering South Jersey in 2008 after graduating from Rowan University with a degree in journalism. I joined The Press in 2015. In 2013, I was awarded a NJPA award for feature writing as a reporter for The Current of Hamilton Township.

Load comments