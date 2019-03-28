EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — Sixth-grade students from Fernwood Avenue Middle School showcased their science, technology, engineering, art and math skills Thursday as part of the school’s first STEAM night. The event invited family members to learn about education and careers in the STEAM fields. In addition to the student projects, there were presentations by representatives from the Federal Aviation Administration, Stockton STEM Collaborative, Atlantic Cape Community College, Amazinators and Egg Harbor Township PAL Robotics Team.

Students showed their projects at  Fernwood Ave. School for STEAM Night.  STEAM night is for sixth grade students and focuses on science, technology, engineering, art and math.      March 28, 2019 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)

