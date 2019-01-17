EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — The local school board has two more months to decide who will fill a vacancy on the board after failing to pick a candidate this week.
The board met Tuesday after soliciting candidates to fill the seat vacated by Yolanda Cooper at the start of the year. Board President Lou Della Barca said the board reached out to Atlantic County Executive Superintendent Robert Bumpus for guidance. He said Bumpus on Wednesday directed the district to continue deliberations.
Cooper beat out Michael Price by three votes to win a two-year term on the board but decided before being sworn in this month that she could not serve.
Price, two other board candidates from the November election and one former board member were among those who submitted resumes for consideration to fill a one-year term.
Della Barca said Tuesday the board interviewed Price, Stephen Napoli, Terre Alabarda, Torrina Bennett-Michael, Lucas Dailyda, Stephanie Albrecht-Pedrick and Justin Riggs.
Della Barca said the board has 65 days to appoint a new member and discussion will continue at the board’s next meeting Jan. 22.