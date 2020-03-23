EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — The township school district announced Monday the school closure due to COVID-19 would be extended through spring break.
Students in the district will not return to school until April 20, according to the announcement from Superintendent Kim Gruccio sent to staff, parents and caregivers. She said that on April 1, new instructional content will be provided from teachers.
The district is also surveying families on their technology needs and loaning out Chromebooks where necessary.
Egg Harbor Township joins the Mainland school districts and Chartertech High School for the Performing Arts in extending its initial closure date into April. Several other school districts, including Greater Egg Harbor Regional and its sending districts, had already planned to reopen on or around April 20.
In addition, Dennis Township School District in a post to its Facebook page on Monday that it would be closed “until further notice." This message coincides with the message from all Cape May County public schools sent out initially to students, parents and caregivers that the students' return date has yet to be determined.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.