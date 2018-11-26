A three-student team from Egg Harbor Township High School was chosen Monday as winner of the South Jersey region for the fifth-annual Congressional App Challenge, according to a news release.
Their creation — named Flashcards with Friends — aims to help students quiz themselves in preparation for tests, according to the release.
The winning team — Leo Shao, Vicky Zheng and Alex Cohen — was one of only two Egg Harbor Township High School teams in the field of 36 teams, 106 students, according to the release.
Since its inception, U.S. Rep. Frank LoBiondo has hosted South Jersey students competing in the nationwide challenge, which has students envision and then code applications.
“Congratulations to Leo, Vicky and Alex for their innovative and educational app,” LoBiondo said in the news release. “It is clear they were looking to assist their fellow students in preparing for exams now and in the future. I was impressed by the substantial thought and execution displayed in this app.”
Their app designs were judged by Holly Cyrus and Peter D’Amico, of the FAA's William J. Hughes Technical Center, and Nancy Hudanich, superintendent of the Cape May County Technical School District.
Competitors could use any programming language on any platform, meaning tablets, mobile, PC and robots were all fair game. The first-place team will have their apps displayed in the U.S. Capitol Building and will receive an invite to Capitol Hill for a reception — plus $250 in credit for Amazon Web Services, according to the challenge’s website.